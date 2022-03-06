Confirmed: “I am a legend” will have a second part with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan | TV and Show

The protagonist of the film reacted to the announcement and welcomed the Marvel superstar. “This is going to burn!” she assured.

From Warner Bros confirmed the realization of a film sequel to “I’m legend”with Will Smith in the cast but this time accompanied by a star from the “Marvel universe”: Michael B Jordan.

This is the duo’s first film together as actors and producers. The plot, for the moment, is still kept secret.

According to the Deadline portal, the Oscar winner Akiva Goldsmannthe same man who adapted Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel into the 2007 film, will return to write and produce.

Given its status as “Developing”, details the publication, the project has not yet found its main director. The previous one had Francis Lawrence in that role.

After the publication of Deadline, Will Smith celebrated the return of the film on social networks. “This is going to burn!”he wrote on his Instagram account next to a photograph of the film.

“I Am Legend,” starring Smith in post-apocalyptic, near-desert New York, grossed more than $256.4 million domestically and $585.4 million worldwide.

These days, Smith stands out as one of the nominees in the Best Actor category of the Oscar Awards 2022 by “Being the Ricardos”which is also up for Best Picture.

Days ago, he was awarded as Best Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) and the NAACP Image Awards. The film, for its part, accumulates a total of six Oscar nominations.