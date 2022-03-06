Close friend! Martha Stewart celebrated Justin Bieber’s birthday

UNITED STATES. – Martha Stewart was present at the singer’s 28th birthday, Justin Bieber. The cooking star has been a friend of the young man for many years, she seems to be very kind to him and even participated in his Roast on the channel ComedyCentral some years ago. Also, he seems to get along quite well with the same haley bieber.

To commemorate the Canadian’s birthday, Stewart posted an image on his Instagram account. The woman commented that Bieber looked skinny and fit while he was at a sushi restaurant with his friends. Which she affirmed, are quite attractive, it seems that Martha does not mince words and she lets out of her in her networks everything that ends up going through her head.

the recognized Martha Stewart He is friends with several celebrities from the world of music, with whom no one would think he could have anything in common. An example of this is Snoop Dogg, whom he has known for years and has even had some collaborative projects with him. She seems that apart from being a diva for decoration and cooking, she is also a very good friend.

He met him when he participated in the Roast of the young man

Justin Bieber he met Martha when she had to say some not very flattering words to him 7 years ago. This within the framework of the Roast, where she commented that the singer would end up in prison. This alluding to Stewart’s own personal story, who was imprisoned for having used privileged information in the sale of shares of a well-known company.

After Martha Stewart participated in the show, it seems that Justin couldn’t help but get to know her better and become her friend. Now the young man enjoyed his birthday with the presence of the great Stewart, in addition to several of his friends. Bieber had to take a day off from his tour to celebrate, let’s remember that he is doing a tour which only has two performances presented.