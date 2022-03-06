Chucky Lozano will be taken into account for the game against Milan, confirmed Napoli’s coach

Hriving ‘Chucky’ Lozano overcame the shoulder injury he suffered in the game of the Mexican team in view of Panama and may be taken into account by the technician of the Naples for the duel of Day 28 of the A series before him Milan.

The technician Luciano Spaletti revealed that Lush will be summoned for the very important duel in which the leadership of the Italian competition will be at stake.

“I’m fine because I’ve got a lot of players back. Hirving Lozano will be. Lobotka He trained well all week. Now my training is better if they are in the field Anguissa, Lobotka and Lush. The ball spins faster, everyone notices it and quality and maturity grow,” said the Napoli strategist at a press conference.

For the match against the Rossoneri, the Neapolitan team will debut a new version of the shirt that pays tribute to Diego Armando Maradonabut with an orange hue with the bright ones in light blue.

“My feelings are good because nobody can be more motivated than us. Because the public is characterizing us in this thing of being Neapolitan. And then there is also the name and the blessing of Maradona what is needed,” he added. spaletti.

