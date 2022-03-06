Christina Ricci bandaged her breasts from 12 to 15 years old to continue playing child roles

Christina Ricci is many things to many people: a goth icon, a former child star, and always a very talented actress. Ricci is well known for her ability to play dark characters, or those with a bit of an edge.

Ricci was finally able to break from her early image as a child star and land adult roles in the early 2000s. Still, those transition days weren’t easy, and Ricci has opened up several times about the challenges of moving away from the stars. child roles. Once, Ricci even admitted that certain producers made her dress up her figure to keep playing the kids.

Christina Ricci became a child star in the early ’90s

Ricci was born in California in 1990 but spent most of her childhood in New Jersey. When she was very young, Ella Ricci became involved in local school theater productions, where she was discovered by a local theater critic at the age of eight, according to IMDb. Not long after that, Ella Ricci took part in her first film, the 1990 film. mermaids. In front of high-profile actors like Cher and Winona Ryder, Ricci caused a sensation.

In 1991, Ricci’s life changed again when she was cast as Wednesday Addams in the addams family. Critics and fans loved Ricci’s performance as Wednesday, and she eventually reprized the role in the 1993 film. Addams Family Values. At the time, Ricci was a big star, with other roles in movies like casper and Occasionally.

What did Christina Ricci say about having to bind up her breasts to keep landing child roles?

Christina Ricci at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Launch Party | Countess Jemal/Getty Images

By the late ’90s, Ricci was a huge box office presence, but had yet to transition into adult roles. Ricci would later admit that the producers wanted her to be seen as a child actress, even though she was rapidly maturing. Eighties Kids reports that Ricci was forced to bandage her breasts from the age of 12 to 15 in order to continue playing children on screen. Ricci later stated, “Can you imagine what that does to your head? It made me feel like it was a crime to grow up and develop feminine traits. It made me feel like there was something wrong with me and it bothered me that my body rebelled against me.”

1998 would be a year of change for Ricci, as the actor finally landed adult roles in several movies. These movies included the opposite of sex and Woodpecker. She also collaborated several times with the peculiar actor Johnny Depp, acting with him in sleepy Hollow and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

What is Christina Ricci doing now?

Fortunately, Ricci was able to break the expectations of film producers and executives, forging his own path in the entertainment business. The early 2000s brought him significant critical acclaim, thanks to his work on gritty dramas like Monster and Damned. She also branched out to explore a career in television, appearing on shows like Ally McBeal and Grey’s Anatomy.

Ricci has always been able to return to her roots as a goth queen, producing and starring in the series. The Lizzie Borden Chronicles. These days, Ricci is still hard at work in the movie business, with recent roles in The Matrix Resurrections and here after. She is also a wife and mother of two young children. Ricci is proof positive that it is possible to carve out a completely original career in the world of Hollywood.

RELATED: Your 25 Favorite Child Stars: Where Are They Now?