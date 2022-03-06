Christina Ricci bandaged her breasts from 12 to 15 years old to continue playing child roles

Christina Ricci is many things to many people: a goth icon, a former child star, and always a very talented actress. Ricci is well known for her ability to play dark characters, or those with a bit of an edge.

Ricci was finally able to break from her early image as a child star and land adult roles in the early 2000s. Still, those transition days weren’t easy, and Ricci has opened up several times about the challenges of moving away from the stars. child roles. Once, Ricci even admitted that certain producers made her dress up her figure to keep playing the kids.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker