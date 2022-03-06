









Christian Nodal and Belinda finish, will Daniela Luján replace her? since childhood, Belinda and Daniela Lujan have been compared and although the former protagonist of “Daniel’s diary” always stayed on the sidelines, it is now that I speak on the subject, after being part of the conversation, after the breakup of the pop singer with Christian Nodal.

He did it on the radio program “La caminera” led by Capi Pérez, Fer Gay and Fran Hevia, where Luján explained that each controversy of Belinda also ends up affecting her indirectly.

“But every news that comes out of Belinda splashes me, but no way. All the time or make me some meme”, replied the famous.

Fer Gay asked him about the relationship he has with the interpreter of “Egosita” to which Daniela confessed that they have spoken and the last time was a couple of years ago.

“A long time ago, in pandemic I think. Well, not that long, like two years. I told her that her new song was cool. We are besties, but we don’t say it,” she said.

In addition, Luján recalled that a few weeks ago it was again a topic of conversation after the breakup of Belinda and Christian Nodal. and all thanks to Cap Perez.

“Thanks to Cap they made me many memes.”

Given this, the driver recalled the anecdote that made Luján a trend a few weeks ago.

“The only thing I did is that when Nodal uploaded a photo with Belinda, I commented on it: ‘Don’t change her for Daniela Luján’, referring to that moment in the novel that everyone remembers, and there was a mess in that moment that Daniela splashed you ”.

