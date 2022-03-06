China takes action after Premier’s support for Ukraine

The Chinese rights holders have communicated to the premier league what they will not broadcast the games this weekend for the show of support that the league plans to show Ukraine after the Russian invasion, reported the BBC.

China is a close political ally of Russia.which describes its actions in Ukraine as a “special operation”.

The Premier League said on Wednesday that teams will show their support for Ukraine in matches from 5 to 7 March and that the 20 captains will wear special armbands in the Ukrainian colors.

The league said it encourages fans to join players, officials and referees in a moment of reflection and solidarity before the start of each game.

Stadium screens will display the phrase “Football Stands Together” (“Football sticks together”) against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

