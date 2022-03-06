Charlotte Flair surprises WWE fans with her training

With an important combat vs. Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38, the SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has shown how she prepares in a hard training next to his partner.

Charlotte Flair trains with blows with her partner

In recent times it has been possible to notice The Queen Charlotte Flair with an incredible physique, Possibly in the best physical condition in which she has ever been seen in her WWE career, obviously more muscles implies a very strict training already in the last hours The current SmackDown women’s champion has shown how she trains to maintain this current physique.

Through social networks, fans have been impressed seeing the training that Charlotte does with her partner Andrade, in a video you can see how Andrade hits Charlotte’s abdomen to generate more resistance, a very common training in athletes that has been seen even in the movies.

It should be remembered that Charlotte Flair and Andrade train together whenever they can, his training methods can be highly criticized since in the video you can see Charlotte’s face in great pain as she endures the punishment, Despite this, it must be admitted that hard training pays off and that can be seen in his photos.

and still the BADDEST 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/83MNxqsmEa — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 5, 2022

Charlotte Flair wants to be 100% ready for her match at WrestleMania 38

Right now is when the female champion has to be more prepared Well, she has an important defense next Saturday, April 2, Charlotte Flair faces the baddest woman on the planet Ronda Rousey for the title and apparently during the last weeks this will not be an easy challenge. Thus Charlotte must try to be in her best state to give a great fight which as It has already been confirmed that it will be the Main Event on night 1 of the great event.