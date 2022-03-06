Charlotte Flair and her relationship with Andrade between WWE and AEW

At the end of 2021 they broke off their relationship but Charlotte Flair and Andrade became a couple again not long after and they remain committed to getting married. At the moment it is not known when but they are not being as open about their relationship as before. Although we assume they are doing great. As well as in their careers in professional wrestling. Both ways, on Hot 97, “The Queen” talks about what his private life is like being in different companiesWWE and AEW.

► Charlotte Flair and Andrade, between WWE and AEW

“In terms of my fiancé, I think everyone likes to dream and play with this: ‘My God, he’s over there and she’s over here.’ And she’s going to go or he’s going to go. No, he wants to be successful, I want to be successful. We encourage each other. I don’t make fun of things to get attention, nor do I post things so I can get clicks or ‘likes’ and get attention, like, ‘oh, he liked an AEW tweet.’

Come on guys, I’ve been the face of the women’s division in WWE for how long? And my fiancé made a decision, which I think is best for him. But the fact that he is in another company does not mean that there should be drama behind it. In any case, we want both companies to do well in the competition”.

► Ronda Rousey, how Kurt Angle?

In the same interview, the SmackDown Champion compared Ronda Rousey with Kurt Angle.

“Absolutely (you have my respect). What he did all that year, he took on The Bellas, Nia Jax, me, Alexa Bliss. She performed with many different opponents at a high level. That doesn’t mean you necessarily have the best chemistry with everyone, but I think she came out and reminded me of Kurt Angle.

“He learned so quickly. It’s about instinct and she has the instinct, and that’s half the battle.. In my opinion, you can be in this business for a long time and never catch on to instinct.”