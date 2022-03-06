Celebrities show solidarity with Ukraine on their social networks – Prensa Libre

Angelina Jolie publishes daily information about the situation on the Ukrainian borders.

Madonna has also spoken out about the invasion of Russia.

Lenny Kravitz also posted on his networks.

Sean Penn was in that country in order to show what Ukrainians are experiencing in a documentary for Vice.

Miley Cirus also published regarding the crisis in Ukraine.

The actress Mila Kunis, who was born and raised in Ukraine, along with Ashton Kutcher, her husband, have been one of the couples who have shown their support the most and have raised 30 million dollars to help the victims through GoFunMe, says VanityFair magazine.

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983, but her family moved to the United States in 1991. “Ukrainians are strong and brave, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need our support,” the actress told VanityFair.

Also Milla Jojovich, born in Ukraine, raised her voice and asked for help for her compatriots.