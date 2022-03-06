Celebrities shone with these looks at Paris Fashion Week – El Sol de México

This week, the City of Light welcomed major international celebrities, who were the guests of honor at Paris Fashion Week 2022, which began in person last Monday, after two years of migrating to virtual catwalks, to cause of the pandemic.

With almost a hundred presentations in nine days, about half will have a physical meeting. This represents a long-awaited return for the sector, which has had to adapt to the conditions imposed by governments to curb the coronavirus.

The big fashion houses lead the calendar, organized by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, which is also in charge of organizing men’s and haute couture fashion shows. The fall-winter 2022/23 collections of Christian Dior and Saint Laurent will be presented, followed by Courrèges, Rochas and the young Danish brand Cecilie Bahnsen, one of the international promises of recent years.

Chloé will parade on Thursday, with the Uruguayan Gabriela Hearst, creative designer, at the head of the brand’s green reconversion; Rick Owens and Isabel Marant.

On Friday it will be the turn of the Spanish firm Loewe, which is gaining more and more weight and expectation on the Parisian catwalk; together with VTMNTS, an evolution of the Vetements firm, which surprised the fashion industry with unexpected success upon its creation in 2014.

Lanvin, whose presentation will be on Saturday, has decided to maintain the digital format for the time being, using another fifty brands from the platform provided by the Federation to show their creations in short videos that combine innovation, fashion and marketing.

This is the format that, for the time being, will continue to be used by brands such as Issey Miyake, Dries Van Noten, Leonard Paris or Nina Ricci.

The last three days of Fashion Week, from March 6 to 8, will lead the calendar of fashion shows with audiences from Balenciaga, Valentino, Givenchy, Stella McCartney (after two years of absence), Louis Vuitton, Chanel and MiuMiu, Prada’s little sister.

Brands such as Christian Louboutin and Roger Vivier, two of the best known and valued in terms of accessory creation, have planned a physical presentation with their clients and the press through appointments, although the meetings of the Fashion Weeks, from New York to Milan, are increasingly taken over by the presence of influencers, a safe bet for advertising firms.