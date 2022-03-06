Can Will Smith take the Oscar and beat Andrew Garfield?

King Richard and tick, tick… BOOM! They are two of the great candidates in the next awards ceremony. Learn why they do or don’t deserve to win the statuette at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

There are only a few days left for the big delivery of the Oscar awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The March 27th The most outstanding figures of 2021 will celebrate cinema at a gala that will recognize the great productions of the year. In this sense, we will see, for example, Will Smithone of the most distinguished actors of recent years, or Andrew Garfielda somewhat younger performer who knew how to build a career that was highly praised by the public.

Both are justly nominated in the category of Best Actor. The first of them was nominated for his work in king richard, a film inspired by a true story that focuses on Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena, who took it upon himself to train them from their earliest years with a very clear vision of their future and some unconventional methods. Perseverance, family and an unshakable faith are some of the ingredients that make the film available to enjoy in hbo max.

That plot is very different from the one carried out by Andrew Garfield, however, they have one point in common: it is also based on a person who really existed. We are talking about Jonathan Larson, the playwright who created the hit Rent. But before that event, on the eve of his 30th birthday, the composer had to deal with love, friendship and the pressures of his life as an artist in New York, thus creating the musical tick, tick… BOOM!which has now arrived in film format at Netflix.

In the same category stand out Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog (Netflix), Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos (Amazon Prime Video) and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+). Despite this, a good part of the spectators are convinced that the final dispute will be between Will Smith and Andrew Garfield. The reason? They were two unprecedented performances that will undoubtedly remain in the memory of moviegoers.

They not only received Oscar nominations for these roles. the protagonist of king richard won in the golden-globe 2022 for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama and for Best Actor in the SAG Awards. Also, the interpreter tick, tick… BOOM! He won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

Now… Will Smith can take the Oscar and beat Andrew Garfield? Although his performance was impeccable, the truth is that he is not too different from other roles that we have already seen from the American actor who has just confirmed his return with the sequel to I’m legend. On the other hand, the leading role of the former Spider-Man has shown his versatility, an interesting preparation in terms of music, both vocally and physically, and without a doubt an interpretation that stands out greatly from the rest of the nominees and deserves to be awarded.