Camila Cabello talks about the reasons for her breakup with Shawn Mendes

The love story of Camila Hair and Shawn Mendez came to an end in November 2021 after two years of courtship, news that surprised the fans since days before they had been seen enjoying his trip to Oaxaca. After four months without touching the subject, the singer broke the silence and spoke of the reasons that triggered his breaking off with the Canadian.

Both artists put aside their breakup to ccontinue their careers leaving to the air the reasons why they decided to end, until now, well Camila Hair He was honest with his public and revealed that throughout their relationship their priorities and dreams changed.

“Those years that we were dating… even while I was writing this album and even now, I think my focus is really: ‘How can I be a whole person?‘”, said Camila Hair in an interview for Apple Music 1 where he talked about the creative process of his new album Family.

But also the perspectives and interests of Shawn Mendes were transformed, said Camila Cabello, who stressed that both began their careers at an early age.

“YesI feel like it was like that for both of us… Because we both started so youngit’s like really ewe were learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your main focus on your career,” she said.

Is ‘Bam Bam’ dedicated to Shawn Mendes?

Although the fans assure that the song “Bam Bam”collaboration of Hair and Ed Sheeran, talks about her relationship with Mendes, the singer has not confirmed the rumor. What’s more, He assured that he does not have any negative feelings, because there is only love between them.

“I love Shawn. I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. This song is mainly about: ‘Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life, and gives people…’ Whatever it is that’s going on in your life…hopefully, this can make you say. It’s like that now, but things are always taking crazy turns.”

