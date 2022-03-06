Bryan Danielson reveals the reasons he gave Vince McMahon for leaving WWE



Bryan Danielson he signed with All Elite Wrestling in September 2021. His departure from WWE was amicable, he even posted a thank you to the company on social media. Currently, he is one of the most important fighters in AEW and tonight he will face Jon Moxley at the AEW Revolution event.

Recently, he was interviewed by Wrestling Observer, where he revealed that had a conversation with Vince McMahon in which he asked him for two things to stay in the company. The first, time with his family. The second, to be able to bleed in combat. Vince McMahon could not satisfy him with this second point.

“Two things that are not related at all would be: that I wanted to spend more time at home with my family and that I could also bleed. I do not like to divulge my conversations with Vince at all because I know he is a very private person. But I will say this; I made my decision when I said, ‘Okay, I’m made up.’ He asked me why I was going to AEW, and I said, ‘You know, there is a part of me that also wants to be able to bleed in combat‘ and immediately said: ‘Well I’m sorry I can never give you that‘. It’s not that I want to do it all the time, but it’s something I need in life, oddly enough.”

Since WWE became a PG product in 2008, a policy of no bleeding on television was established, and wrestlers were not allowed to cut themselves with blades. However, over the years, the top stars have been able to get more freedom in that regard. In fact, Brock Lesnar bled on Saturday’s show at Madison Square Garden when he was attacked by Roman Reigns.

