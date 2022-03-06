Brock Lesnar explains why Vince McMahon is successful

In his recent interview with Newsday, Brock Lesnar was making a lot of interesting statements, as the reason why you are passionate about professional wrestling or the advice he has for young fighters. Also recently, speaking to another medium, the WWE Champion revealed the event that really scared him in 2021.

Why is Vince McMahon successful?

Now we continue with that talk to echo the words of “The Beast Incarnate” about why he or Vince McMahon are successful. Also mentioning The Rock, he affirms that it all comes down to work ethic and not taking no for an answer. He even mentions Pat McAfee, the WWE commentator.

“I just have a work ethic like no other, and it shows. If you followed me for seven days, you would understand why I am who I am. AND people who get ahead and succeed like Dwayne Johnson, and Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee are simply entrepreneurs and reject the answer ‘no’”.

Brock Lesnar is a good example of a work ethic and not taking no for an answer. There is no other way to be who you are today. one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. And the same can be said of his current opponent, Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion; They will fight at WrestleMania 38 for the unification of the titles.

In the same great event Vince McMahon was expected to face Pat McAfee but recently Austin Theory confirmed himself as his opponent. We will see in the coming weeks how this story evolves, but presumably the boss will join his new protégé in a disadvantaged match.