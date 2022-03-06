Britney Spears surprises with a yellow mini dress | PHOTO

Spring has already come to the lives of many celebrities, who never cease to surprise their fans with their striking looks, but if there is one thing we can say, it is that no one causes the same furor as on social networks. Britney Spearswho always manages to leave everyone speechless.

And it is that the singer has given a lot to talk about, especially after she showed herself natural from the beach with a daring Photoshoot with which he put in check the rules of Instagram that do not allow publications with nudity. And now, the princess of pop made her big comeback with which she made it clear that she is a fashion lover

Well, the famous 40-year-old shared new photos in which she wears a gorgeous mini dress yellow with which she was ahead of spring and with which she looks fantastic, since the garment fits perfectly to her silhouette. However, he alerted his fans again, who assure that it could be a new request for help, since this color is “the emergency code”; despite this, Britney wears a huge smile.

Britney Spears dazzles with her look

“I dress yellow,” wrote the interpreter of “Toxic” to accompany at least eight photos in which she posed like a model with the asymmetric and one-sleeved garment.

with huge smiles Britney Spears It showed off a mini waist that discreetly peeks out with a side slit from the tight dress; while the skirt stands out for its asymmetrical fall with a bow at hip height.

For her final look, the singer added a pair of bracelets and a necklace with a stone as accessories; On the other hand, her hairstyle highlights a high bun with a few strands of hair that give that perfect image of a casual look. Before her shocking publication, her fans did not miss the opportunity to remind her that she looks more beautiful than ever.

