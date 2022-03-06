Britney Spears is curious about the death of Brittany Murphy in 2009 What connects the artists?

UNITED STATES-. Friday March 4 Britney Spears shared the magazine cover story on social media PEOPLE of October that discussed, 12 years later, the death of the actress Brittany Murphy at age 32 on December 20, 2009. The pop princess wrote that she was “curious” about the mysterious tragedy, about which new details recently emerged.

“Saw this online today… Anyone else curious? She died at 32… HMMMMMMMMMMM… JUST SAYING!!!! Psss, I know it was a while ago, but come on…they are STILL RESEARCHING!!!!” she wrote spears in your post description Instagram, which is no longer on your profile. The death of the young actress was also narrated in a recent documentary by hbo max, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

In February 2010, the county’s chief medical examiner The AngelsEd Winter, concluded that the death of Murphy it was the result of untreated pneumonia, combined with anemia and poisoning from prescription and over-the-counter drugs, including pain relievers and cold medicines. her husband, simon monjack40, died just five months after her from similar causes.

Murphy and Spears shared a particular connection

Murphy She was found dead in the main bathroom of her home in hollywood hillsto which he moved in 2003 after buying it fully furnished from spears for $3.85 million. Both artists reported that they thought there was something strange about the house, which is located in Rising Glen Roadon top of Sunset Stripwhen they both lived there.

spearswho went out with Justin Timberlake when she lived in the house, she apparently claimed to have had an otherworldly encounter that caused her to leave the property, never to return. It was speculated that the deaths of Murphy and her husband could have been related to mold in the home, but the medical examiner’s office ruled out that theory later in 2010.