Bridgerton season 2: Meet the FULL soundtrack of the Netflix series

Since its premiere on Netflix in late 2020, ‘Bridgerton‘ has become everything among users of the streaming platform, who celebrate the drama and emotion of this period romance series, which will soon have a season 2 and of course also a new soundtrack.

It will be next March 25, 2022, when the season 2 from ‘Bridgerton‘ is available on Netflix, in another continuation of this fiction that, according to the specifications of the plot and the books by Julia Quinn on which it is based, is expected to extend to 8 installments of episodes.

Prior to the premiere of the new chapters, we have already confirmed several details of the series, among them that the production of seasons 3 and 4 has been greenlit and, recently, the soundtrack official version of the plot that we can enjoy in a few days.

Listen to the FULL soundtrack of season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

The season 2 will be focused on Anthony Bridgertonthe eldest son of this London family played by actor Jonathan Bailey, his search for love and happiness, as we could see in the official trailer that we present below.

But not only that, but, as we were used to in the first part of the story, the events will be enlivened by a musical selection by Justin Kamps, who in the curatorship will include, once again, pop classics covered in the style of the classical music.

While previously they delighted us with covers of songs like “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande, “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, now, the season 2 from ‘Bridgerton‘, will include the hits “Material Girl” by Madonna, “Diamonds” by Rihanna, “Sign Of The Times” by Harry Styles and more. See the full list right away:

“Stay Away” – Nirvana (Vitamin String Quartet cover)

Material Girl – Madonna (Kris Bowers cover)

“Diamonds” – Rihanna (Hannah V and Joe Rodwell cover)

“Dancing on My Own” – Robyn (Vitamin String Quartet cover)

“You Oughta Know” – Alanis Morissette (Duomo cover)

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” (Kris Bowers version)

“Sign of the Times” – Harry Styles (cover by Steve Horner)

“What About Us” – Pink (Duomo cover)

“How Deep Is Your Love” – Calvin Harris (Kiris cover)

“Wrecking Ball” – Miley Cyrus (Midnight String Quartet cover)

What do you think of soundtrack of the season 2 from 'Bridgerton'?