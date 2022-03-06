Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi warmed up the Amazon Prime Day proposals

Just as it did in 2019 with stars like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G, now Amazon surprises with the trio of artists that it presents for its Prime Day Show, a musical event that is divided into three parts and that has , starting today, featuring performances by multi-Grammy winner Billie Eilish, Oscar and Grammy winner HER, and the talented Kid Cudi. These three young figures come to the screen to celebrate Amazon Prime Day, which this year runs from June 21 to June 22.

The Prime Day Show is a visual and musical experience in which the three artists chosen for this edition offer individual performances, in which viewers get three experiences that fuse performance and storytelling, transporting fans to worlds inspired by Paris, the Dunbar Hotel and outer space.

Both Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi have shown throughout their short but fruitful careers that they are artists capable of moving the masses and through their music they have managed to be storytellers with which young people today identify, thus creating a musical culture that goes beyond what was imagined, as they have been visionary and inspiring in the taste of their fans.

In the case of Billie Eilish, the young star brings a Paris neighborhood to life during her presentation embellished by a series of cinematographic performances. Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench lead the charge as they introduce new music from Billie’s upcoming album, “Happier Than Ever,” out July 30.

HER comes from winning the Grammy for Best Song “I’ Can’t Breath”. ((Jay L Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

For its part, HER shows what The Dunbar Hotel would be today if it existed in 2021, but with the new music from its album “Back Of My Mind”. As a tribute, the young singer is inspired by a production set in Los Angeles in the 1930s, in the iconic Dunbar Hotel, which at the time was the center of concentration of black culture in the United States, where figures came to stand out. like Billie Holiday and Lena Horne, among others.

Finally, Kid Cudi shows a presentation with the music of his album Man on the Moon III, but supported by the International Space Orchestra, the first orchestra in the world made up of space scientists from the NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute and the International Space University. His performance shows him departing from Earth on a mission to space in order to create a new community on the Moon.

Parallel to the audiovisual launch, Billie Eilish also surprises with a line of products that launches exclusively on Amazon from today along with the launch of the Prime Day Show, in which her followers can find a collection of t-shirts, sweatshirts, accessories, candles and more on Amazon.com/BillieEilish and on the Amazon Music app so fans can show them off in front of the screen as they enjoy the show.

All three performances premiere today June 17th via Amazon Prime Video and will be available to stream to subscribers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership.

Millions of alternatives on Prime Day

After enjoying the best of the music special from Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi, it’s time to take advantage of the main reason why this show with three of the most popular young stars was possible: Amazon Prime Day.

To start, you should remember that Amazon Prime members who have not yet used Amazon Music Unlimited can take advantage of four free months of the Premium subscription service, with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs without ads and millions of podcast episodes.

Another tidbit is what’s available on select Amazon Echo devices, which allow Amazon Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited to get six free months of the Premium subscription service so they can enjoy their favorite music at home. , the car or at work.

Many people look forward to Amazon Prime Day and in this 2021, after the pandemic, the wait is much longer.

The day begins just 24 hours after Father’s Day and there are those who prefer to put up with that little gift and wait for one of the more than 2 million items that Amazon Prime puts on sale on this day that starts at 12 am on Monday and that extends until Tuesday 22.

If you miss shopping for the perfect gift and are shopping last minute for graduates or Father’s Day, there are bound to be plenty of discounts worth taking advantage of.

If there is something that people like to hear, it is to hear the word “discount” and this time the consumer could take advantage of the offers on popular products such as the very fashionable Apple AirPods and the sought-after Amazon Echo devices for the home.

For those of you who are wondering what to give, people can find answers to those frequently asked product questions, so don’t worry about that.

With nearly two million Prime Day deals available to Amazon Prime members in 20 countries, it’s impossible not to find what you’ve been wanting for yourself or a loved one.

An important boon for people who don’t usually shop online is Amazon Live, which has product demos and tests throughout Prime Day. At its best, people can hear hundreds of creators directly from their mouths right as they become available. Amazon Live will then have live chats and even some celebrity cameos on Prime Day and there will even be exclusive content as a preview of making the cut from Prime Video.

One of the most important initiatives of this day is the one that allows people to be able to support small businesses, which in this case, many of them are Hispanic.

On this occasion, many of the products they offer range from Bare Home mattress protectors, pads and mats, to premium energy hot tea Zest Tea products, gym equipment such as Finer Form multifunctional weights and apple cider vinegar wellness tonics. Wildflower Apple and Honey from Fire Cider. To find more small business deals amazon.com/supportsmall.

In general, Prime Day will feature products for lovers of technology and fashion. For college kids and even pets, giving members everything they need this holiday season for a fun-filled summer.