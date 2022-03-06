Billie Eilish and Finneas write 3 songs for DisneyPlus

The soundtrack of the movie ‘Turning Red’ will feature three original songs written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell With score by Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, entitled: ‘Nobody Like U’, ‘1 True Love’ and ‘U Know What’s Up’.

In fact, the voices behind Pixar’s first boy band include Finneas O’Connell (FINNEAS) as Jesse, Jordan Fisher as Robaire, Topher Ngo as Aaron T, Grayson Villanueva as Tae Young and Josh Levi as Aaron Z.

Billie Eilish and Finneas, who, as we see in the film’s soundtrack, not only composes but also sings, have featured an original score by Oscar, GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson that many will remember from his role in films like ‘Black Panther’.

“No Time To Die”, the @007 theme song written by Billie and @FINNEAShas been nominated for Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards! @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/TQAF0ZsGYD — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 8, 2022

Disney and Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ movie will arrive exclusively on Disney+ on March 11. And while it is already known from the film’s plot that the protagonist will be Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old girl who is torn between remaining the obedient daughter of her mother or sinking into the chaos of the adolescence.

Your protective mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughterAnd as if the changes that occur during adolescence were not enough, whenever Mei Lee gets too excited she turns into a giant red panda.

‘Turning Red’ is a film that has been directed by the winner Domee Shi who is a key player in Pixar and that in 2018 he won the Oscar for best animated short film with ‘Bao’. On the other hand, heProduction of the film is by Lindsey Collins.