Between insults, blows and without police: this is how the tragedy originated in the Corregidora Stadium

The brawl in Corregidora left a balance of 22 people injured (Photo: Twitter)

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 5, Corregidora state An event occurred that will be remembered as one of the most unfortunate in the history of the mexican soccer. This after the bars of Queretaro and Atlas staged a pitched fight that left 22 male injured, of which 9 are seriously injured.

according to with Yusif Caroreporter for TUDN, It all started with a small group of Gallos Blancos fans who began to argue verbally against the red and black team’s bar around minute 61.just when he took possession of the scoreboard.

Later, upon becoming aware of this situation, the Gallos Blancos bar, which was in behind Washington Aguerre’s goal, ran through the corridors of the Corregidora until he met the rojiblancos. Despite the fact that there were security elements inside the enclosure, his actions were inefficient and, in some cases, absent in the face of the situation, since Querétaro fans achieved their goal: face their Atlas counterparts.

In various videos broadcast on social networks it can be seen how security elements acted inefficiently (Photo: Twitter)

At the time of their meeting, the Querétaro supporter came directly to attack the Atlas fans, not only with their fists, but also with chairs, irons, armchairs, belts and all kinds of objects that crossed their path.

However, the situation began to lose control after a large number of Gallos Blancos fans invaded the pitch in order to position himself right in front of the red and black bar to provoke his anger. This could not be stopped by the private security elements of the compounddue to the fact that the followers of Querétaro managed to get hold of tubes, presumably they would have been the corner flags, with which they were assaulted.

Querétaro fans occupied all kinds of objects to attack the opposite bar (Photo: Twitter)

Given this, Hundreds of families and non-bar attendees were also injured as they fled the violence.. They ran to the exit, but the fight did not only take place in the stands, because, according to the material shared by social network users, the brawl was taken to various points of the Corregidora.

In more than one video you can see how parents sought to escape the stadium with their children in handwhile others chose to hide in the stands while trying to comfort the little ones, since his hope of seeing his team succeed was shattered by images of naked men covered in blood.

As reported by Guadalupe Murguiasecretary of the Government of Querétaro, with a cutoff at 10:41 p.m. last Saturday, there is no record of any deceased person.

The brawl took place at various points in Corregidora (Photo: Twitter/@PelonGomis)

In addition, he assured that there will be “zero impunity” against those responsible. In this regard, he announced that the governor Mauricio Curi will offer this Sunday, March 6, a conference about.

“Derived from the events recorded this Saturday afternoon at the Corregidora stadium, the CEPC reports that so far there are no reports of deceased persons, 22 people injured, 9 of them transferred to the General Hospital and of these, two of them seriously. The rest are stable.. It should be noted that all the injured are male, and so far it has been confirmed that four are from the state of Jalisco,” he reported. State Civil Protection reported in Twitter.

For its part, Michael Arreolapresident of Liga MX, declared in an interview for ESPN what there was no proper protocol by the security of the Corregidora stadium when the bell was detected in the stands.

KEEP READING:

Tragedy in Querétaro: the heartbreaking images left by the brawl in the Corregidora

“There are no deceased people”: Government of Querétaro after violence in the Corregidora stadium

Tragedy in Querétaro: Liga MX will suspend matchday 9 due to a fight at the Corregidora Stadium