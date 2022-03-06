Bernie and Bysael: Bad Bunny’s younger brothers who share his irreverent style

Bad Bunny has managed to consolidate an irreverent public image along with a successful musical career, but he also keeps his private life very secretive. Despite this, her two younger brothers, seduced by social networks, begin to meet.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, real name of a 27-year-old interpreter who will be in Chile on March 29, is the oldest of the offspring; then followed by his brothers Bernie and Bysael, both with the same irreverent style of the famous singer.

All about Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny and his three brothers were born into a humble family, from a neighborhood in Vega Baja, a small coastal town in Puerto Rico, where they lived with their mother Lysaurie Ocasio Declet, an English and piano teacher, and their father, a trucker

This is how Bad Bunny’s brothers are

Although they keep a low profile, Bad Bunny’s brothers, like many boys today, are caught by the charm of social networks, where you can see the incredible physical resemblance they have: white complexion, curly hair that they paint at will. .

Bysael Martínez has more than 84 thousand followers on Instagram. He is the youngest of all and in the few posts on the social network he shows little of his personal life, he sports a youthful and outgoing style very similar to Bunny’s.

In one of the photos he shares with the singer of “Yo perreo sola” he appears posing with him and Bernie with the statuettes obtained at the Billboard awards won in 2021.

Bad Bunny with Bysael and Bernie posing with their 4 awards #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/oiTrmoEvDm – Bad Bunny Info (@badbunnyinfope) May 24, 2021

Bernie could follow in the footsteps of Bad Bunny

For his part, Bernie is more daring than the youngest and, according to the Sonica de México portal, he is the closest to the famous Puerto Rican interpreter and has become a faithful companion on the artist’s tours, so he could follow in his footsteps.

He even has a cameo in the video for his brother’s single “As I see myself”, where a series of stars like Ricky Martín, Karol G, Sofía Vergara and Sech also paraded. In the music clip, she appears with Bad Bunny playing and laughing.

Like Bysael, he maintains the same rebellious style, he is more active on Instagram where he has more than 800 thousand followers, although following the same line of being very reserved with his private life and trying to disassociate himself from the popularity of the musician.

Another curious detail in common that Bad Bunny’s younger brothers have is that they have restricted comments on their publications. Apparently, their older brother’s fame is not something they are willing to deal with.

Although the artist became the most successful singer globally this year on all music platforms, he always has his family in mind, whom he considers his greatest inspiration.

“My inspiration is my mom and dad, who were two examples that I always had in my house to follow and they never let me down and for me they are everything,” he said in an interview broadcast by People.

all about celebrities