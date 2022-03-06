Barcelona increases its commitment to young promises

BARCELONA – Barcelona closed the signing of Pablo Torre on Friday and took another step in its commitment to young promises in a sports policy that began in the summer of 2020 with the incorporation of Pedri González and that, as confirmed by various sources consulted by ESPN Sportsit is intended to establish in the club in the medium term.

For the Cantabrian midfielder, who will turn 19 in April, Barça will pay Racing Santander a fixed amount of 5 million euros (half of his termination clause) in an operation that could reach 20 million in the best of cases based on the performance of the player, who will join his discipline at the end of the season, following the example of what happened at the time with Pedri, a bet considered risky in August 2020… And that over time It has been confirmed sensational for the Barça club.

“He is a special footballer, with an outstanding vision of the game, which they compare with Canales, but he has a long way to go and still has a lot to learn”, explained a source, assuring Barça’s success in his signing “because as a bet for the future I could not doubt” and the agility in anticipating the interest of other clubs, such as Real Madrid or Real Sociedad, who already wanted to take over their services last season.

Also in the spring of 2020, the Barça club paid 5 million for Pedri, an amount that was considered disproportionate when it became known that with the variables of the operation, the transfer could shoot up to more than 25 million in total … amount that today, in view of the performance of the Canarian player, does not cause any debate.

Pablo Torre’s is the second signing of these characteristics that Barça has carried out this season, two months after taking over the services of Fabio Blanco, a 17-year-old international winger in the lower categories of Spain who joined Barcelona B from from Eintracht Frankfurt, a club for which he signed a year earlier from Valencia and discarding the interest shown by various European clubs, including Barça and Real Madrid.

And it may not be the last in this new Barça sports policy. Alvaro Leiva, forward for Algeciras, and Iván Fresneda, winger for Valladolid, are also on the club’s radar. Both 17-year-old footballers have been closely followed by Barça scouts in recent months and could, perhaps, follow in the footsteps of Pablo Torre in some additions far from the media spotlight but personalizing an indisputable challenge in the medium and long term.