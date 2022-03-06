Austin Theory was close to signing for Impact Wrestling prior to his agreement with WWE

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) commented on the segment smack talk from Sportskeeda’s YouTube channel, that when he was the Head of Creative at Impact Wrestling he was about to sign Austin Theory in 2017, after the video sent by the fighter to expose his talents.

“I have been reading about Austin Theory, but I never saw him have a fight. This was the first time I saw the boy. Now, when he worked for TNA (now Impact Wrestling), he sent us some videos promoting his talents in front of the camera and I saw him then, he looked good. We were going to sign him, but then he was selected by WWE. But he hadn’t quite done it, so Impact probably would have grabbed him, since he’s a handsome young guy. I can look at him and say, something that you can look at people and say if they have talent, and I think he had talent and we were going to sign him, but WWE took him away from us, which is fine with me.

Without a doubt, Austin Theory is one of the hottest young talents on the main cast today at 24 years of age. Not only for being the student of Vince McMahon, but for what was shown in the ring after being promoted from the development brand of the NXT company.

Now, Austin Theory will have a match at WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee that was agreed upon, after this week’s episode on SmackDown, when Theory himself went to the announce table and slapped the former football player to break the news of the fight between the two.

Below is the segment where Austin Theory confirms his fight at WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAffe.

