Antonela shares a photo of Mateo Messi that impresses the networks

The middle son of the marriage has always been very charismatic for the fans of the couple

Antonella Roccuzzo is about to reach a whopping 19 million followers on his Instagram account. Leo Messi’s wife can boast of having a community of fans that exceeds 18.7 million and that grows more every day.

For a few months, Argentina has been in charge of improving the content that was previously posted and making social networks their job. Therefore, we can see some posts sponsored by different brands. Even so, Antonela Keep uploading beautiful family images to your profile.

In this line, this Thursday he has delighted his followers with a tender image of his son Mateo dressed in the PSG kit and his tennis racket to go train.

Just a few weeks ago, the Argentine took the opportunity to share a photograph of the whole family and say that this was the “first tennis class with them”.


