Angelina Jolie visits Yemen in support of peace and millions of displaced people – World

The UN agency announced on Twitter that the actress arrived today in the southern city of Aden, the seat of the internationally recognized government of President Abdo Rabu Mansur Hadi, who has been in exile in Riyadh since the Houthi rebels took the capital, Sana’a, in 2014.

Jolie said through her Instagram account that the visit is aimed at “meeting displaced and refugee families” as well as showing her support for the people of Yemen: “I will do my best to communicate from the ground as they pass every day,” said the actress.

“As we continue to watch the horrors unfold in Ukraine and demand an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I am here in Yemen to support people who are also in desperate need of peace,” he said on social media.

The acclaimed Hollywood actress recalled that the situation in Yemen “is one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet, with a civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022, with an economy devastated by war and with more than 20 million Yemenis who depend on humanitarian assistance to survive.

The UN warned last month that if it does not urgently receive funding from donors, its humanitarian operations in Yemen will have to be drastically curtailed, spelling a “death sentence” for many who depend on such assistance.

The armed conflict began in 2014, but intensified in 2015 with the intervention of the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the Houthis, which caused the war to take on a regional dimension.