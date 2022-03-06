Angelina Jolie visits Yemen in support of peace and millions of displaced people | People | Entertainment

american actress Angeline Joliespecial envoy of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)landed today in Yemen for “remind the world of the forgotten suffering of millions of people” in this Arab country, whose conflict has caused the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet.

The UN agency announced on Twitter that the actress arrived today in the southern city of Aden, the seat of the internationally recognized Government of President Abdo Rabu Mansur Hadiexiled in Riyadh since the Houthi rebels took the capital, Sana’a, in 2014.

Jolie said through her Instagram account that the visit is aimed at “meeting displaced and refugee families.”as well as show support for the people of Yemen: “I will do my best to communicate from the field as the days go by”said the actress.

“As we continue to watch the horrors unfold in Ukraine and we demand an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I am here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace,” he said on his social networks.

The acclaimed Hollywood actress recalled that the situation in Yemen “is one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planetwith a civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022, with an economy devastated by war, and with more than 20 million Yemenis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive.”

Yemeni health workers take part in a rally against the Saudi-led blockade in front of the UN offices as UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie visits the war-torn country, in Sana’a, Yemen, on 6 March 2022. Dozens of Yemeni health workers demonstrated outside the UN Offices in Sana’a, calling on the world body and the international community to put more pressure on the Saudi-led coalition to lift a naval blockade. and air tax imposed on Yemen, which has severely restricted the flow of fuel and medicine suppliers to the war-torn Arab country since the war broke out in March 2015.

Photo: EFE

The UN warned last month that if it does not urgently receive donor funding for its humanitarian operations in Yemen they will have to be cut drastically, which will be a “death sentence” for many people who depend on such assistance.

The armed conflict began in 2014, but intensified in 2015 with the intervention of the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the Houthiswhich caused the war to take on a regional dimension.