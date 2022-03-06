Angelina Jolie visits a refugee camp in Yemen

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen. Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen. Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen. Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen. Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen. Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen. Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen. Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS