Angelina Jolie visits a refugee camp in Yemen

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen.

Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen.

Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen.

Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen.

Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen.

Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen.

Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen.

Photo:FAWAZ SALMANREUTERS

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie has visited a camp for people displaced by war in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen.

Photo:HANDOUTVIA REUTERS

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker