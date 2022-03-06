Amy Schumer says she doesn’t care if her son is diagnosed with autism

The actress Amy Schumer She has been very candid about her two-year-old son Gene’s chances of being diagnosed with autism In the near future.

Amy Schumer has more than four years married to Chris Fischer, and together they have formed a family. However, it was not long ago that they discovered that Chris was on the autism spectrum (ASD). He was diagnosed as an adult.

for the actress, this is not a problemin fact, states that “most of my favorite people are on the spectrum”she said on the new episode of Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast.

Your child is probably also on the spectrum

Amy is very realistic with the subject, and knows that Gene is very likely to be diagnosed with autism. However, it is not something that worries him: “I think the statistics show that most likely autism. However, having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination.”

At the moment, Amy enjoys everyday life with her son without looking for behaviors or signs of ASD, “I don’t hope I don’t have them either.”

“He’s two and a half years old, and kids don’t usually get diagnosed until they’re at least 6. You can see some signs, but the diagnosis doesn’t come until later. Also, I don’t have any preference either.“.

Naturally, Amy Schumer will love her son the same way, whether he is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or not, and she will give him all the necessary tools to overcome obstacles, just as any mother would.

A good professional moment

As for her professional career, Amy Schumer has been one of those chosen to present the 2022 Oscar gala, along with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

In this way, the actress, director, screenwriter and producer Amy Schumer will mark a milestone in the history of the awards, being the first gala presented by three women.

