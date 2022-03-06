Amber Heard FAREWELL from ‘Aquaman 2’? This is what the producer said after losing lawsuit with Johnny Depp

After the news broke that the actress Amber Heard lost the lawsuit against Johnny Depp, the production of the film “Aquaman 2”a film where Heard has the leading female role, reported whether it will take action after a New York court ruled in favor of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow.

Since the lawsuit began, both actors have faced labor problems, the first was Johnny Deep who had to leave his role as Grindenwald, in the saga of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Well, the producer of the film did not believe it was appropriate for the actor with accusations of gender violence to continue playing the villain of the saga.

Now it is Heard who could receive a serious setback in her career. Although Warner Bros initially supported Amber, this new setback may mean the change of actress to play Mera in “Aquaman 2”. This film began its recordings without Amber Heard on the set and the rumors about whether it could be fired They haven’t stopped.

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom It is directed by James Wan and will feature Jason Momoa again in the role of Arthur Curry, the king of Atlantis, it is expected to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

Will Amber Heard be fired from Aquaman 2?

After the decision of the New York court, thousands of fans around the world questioned the producer Warner Bros about Amber’s participation as Mere in the continuation of the profitable saga based on the DC Comics character. Before the angry fans, the producer of the film, Peter Safran, came out and declared the following.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to react, honestly, they’re just a group of fans. You have to do your best for the movie and, we feel like the best is James Wan, Jason Momoa and so should Amber.”

It seems that the production of Aquaman 2 The wind continues, so much so that the film’s official twitter congratulated Jason Momoa on his birthday this Sunday, leaving aside Amer’s legal problems, who will have to verify that everything he said during the trials, such as that he had donated all the money from the divorce to charity, or he could go to prison.

There are still chapters to tell about this scandal, but for now we can confirm that Amber Heard will not be fired and we can see her again as the princess Mere.