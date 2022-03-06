After Yang: where to see the film?

Showtime

The latest dramatic movie to hit television is After-Yangwhich premieres Friday, March 4 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don't have cable or don't have Showtime, here are a few different ways to watch After-Yang online for free:

After-Yang is a futuristic drama where robots help people with their daily lives. But what happens when one stops working?

Showtime’s press release says:

In a society where robots serve as live-in babysitters, a girl’s beloved machine companion suddenly becomes unresponsive. However, as her father searches for a way to repair it, he discovers that her relationships with his wife and his daughter also need repair.

The film stars Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Haley Lu Richardson, Sarita Choudhury, Clifton Collins Jr., and Brett Dier.

The film is based on Alexander Weinstein’s novel Saying Goodbye to Yang. Critics have called it a brilliant treatise on emptiness, longing, pain, and loneliness.

“The little story unfolds precisely, unfolding slowly in a way that allows the emotion of the scenes to seep through. It’s like watching a butterfly land on your fingertips, briefly, and then flutter away, leaving traces of itself on your hand,” wrote Emily Zemler of The Observer.

Katie Walsh of the Tribune News Service wrote: “After-Yang is a unique contemplative exploration of pain and loss, and how memory moves through us across time and across generations. A beautiful optimistic perspective on artificial intelligence.”

Drew Gregory of Autostraddle wrote: “This is one of the rare movies that makes me feel the way I felt as a kid reading good science fiction. There is so much creativity in the world of this movie and its ideas.”

In an interview with Uproxx, writer Mike Ryan told Farrell that he had “never seen anything like After-Yang“.

“It’s lovely to hear you say that, because I think director Kogonada is one of the most secretive emotional filmmakers I’ve ever worked with. Because when I read the script, again, it’s not histrionic. There are no big moments, per se,” Farrell said, adding, “All of a sudden people felt like they were sobbing and crying and they really had no idea why.”

After-Yang premieres Friday, March 4 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime.

