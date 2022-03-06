Actresses Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart and Mayim Bialik stand out for their knowledge of science.

It has always been believed that beauty is at odds with intelligence, at least this has been demonstrated by some famous actresses immersed in the world of film and television, who at the same time do not stop doing what they are passionate about. Some artists have a profession, they are scientists, they even published articles and research.

Among the Hollywood actresses who are lovers of science are Natalie Portman and Mayim Bialik, known for the series ‘The Big Bang Theory’. That’s right, in her role as a scientist she knew very well what she was doing with the character of Amy Farrah Fowler.

Mayim Bialik. In addition to being a fun actress, she is also holds a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience, a bachelor’s degree in Hebrew studies, and a Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Los AngelesCalifornia, in 2007. His mind is so brilliant that his thesis was on hypothalamic regulation in patients with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Currently, Bialik is in charge of promoting education in science, technology and mathematics to women interested in the subject.

Natalie Portmann. He studied psychology at Harvard and always cared so much about his career, that on some occasion he did not attend a red carpet because he was in final exams.

The passion of actress of ‘Star Wars’ for science, prompted her to publish two scientific papers written under her real name, which is Natalie Hershlag. The articles talk about how memory affects the concentration of hemoglobin in the brain and how biodegradable waste is capable of generating energy. As for psychology, she managed to demonstrate the permanence of objects in babies without them being able to see them.

Kristen Stewart. Although the twilight saga actress dropped out of school at an early age to make her acting career, in 2013 He decided to resume his studies and entered the University of California at Los Angeles to study English Literature.

And although she may not have studied anything that has to do with science, she is passionate about Artificial Intelligence, so surprisingly in 2017 when she directed the short film ‘Come Swim’ she published a manual called ‘Bringing Impressionism to Life with Neural Style Transfer in Come Swim’ that talks about the ‘Style Transfer’ effect, a technique capable of algorithmically redrawing an image with the aesthetics of a different image.

