AC Milan does not forget Lucas Paquetá either

It gives the feeling that Lucas Paqueta (24 years old)attacking midfielder olympique de lyon, may be one of the animators of the next summer session of the market. Thus, it is not ruled out that it changes the air with a view to next season. This yes, the group of the Rhône will try to prevent his escape.

As indicated L’Equipethis brilliant soccer player enjoys a high-flying suitor in the Ligue 1. We talk about Paris Saint-Germainentity that would be designing your roadmap to promote your project in the Princes Park. In any case, he is not alone in this bid.

Duel underway with Paris Saint-Germain

The reason is the following: the Brazilian is also delighting the AC Milan. A man who, by the way, competed on his day in San Siro with the seven-time Champions League winner. In other words, an interesting battle could break out between the transalpines and PSG over Paquetá.

To which it should be added that this professional has been related to Real Madrid as an alternative to Carlo Ancelotti’s cast. The rossoneri They reserved 15% of a future transfer of Lucas Paquetá, who gave pumpkins to a proposal from Newcastle United. In short, the OL knows that his ward has many carat admirers.