A true and inspiring story | Columnists | Magazine

I like to see the good things that the networks leave us daily. Although we can make a long list of negative aspects of these, today I bring something that I consider very positive: in the networks we can find inspiring stories, such as the one of Andrea Ferrero @Andreaafguitarfor example.

Andrea is a young Venezuelan who shared a photo on Twitter a few days ago with Adam Sandler presenting him as her current boss. She then explained how she got to this point in her life where she was able to jump every hurdle, get a scholarship to the University of Berklee, travel from Venezuela to the United States and even lose everything due to a fire in the building where he lived. But in one of those summers in Boston, she met a person who changed his life: Adam Sandler. He was with his team shooting his movie there would be halloween in a town near Boston called Salem.

Andrea explains how she and Sandler stayed in touch through their mutual love of music, and months later she was offered an internship in Los Angeles at their company Happy Madison Productions. Upon finishing her degree at Berklee, Andrea returned to Sandler’s production company to officially work. “Today I’m part of the musical process in movies, from working with the music editors to working with the supervisors, and I’m even starting to work with the composer on the recordings of some tracks of guitar for the movies”, tweets Andrea.

It didn’t take long for her tweetline will be filled with over five hundred comments congratulating her and thanking her for sharing her inspiring story. Hundreds of retweets and almost 20k “likes” for each message in her thread made more people know about her. That night I went to sleep infected by the joy of this young woman who reminded me that it is possible to make her dreams come true. Thanks, Twitter; Thank you Andrea.