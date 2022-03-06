A nurse approves the EIR so as not to put up with the surgeons

On some occasions, health professionals who are already working in the sector decide to prepare for the resident exams for different reasons. In this case, an operating room nurse has shared your motivations for submitting to the EIR and switch to another specialty.

“After years working in the operating room I’ve gotten tired of working to please people who are not the patient,” explained the health worker, specifying that she was referring to: “Put up with the ego of many surgeonsendure and see humiliation”.

However, he wanted to detail that the decision was motivated by a set of factors and that people who treat nurses badly “are in the minority”although the problem is that “in all services there is at least one and everyone knows who it is”.

Hello followers! I’ve got a place at the EIR, and I’m going to do a specialty in nursing. After years working in the operating room I have gotten tired of working to please people who are not the patient, of putting up with the Ego of many surgeons in particular, of putting up with and seeing humiliation — Surgical Nursing and R1 (@EnfermQuirofano) March 1, 2022

Despite this and filing the necessary complaints with his superiors, in his experience, he has not had any results: “When I have complained to supervisors after a humiliation they have come to reply that ‘don’t pay attention, that person is like thatand we already know him/her'”.

Your case is not an exception and, taking advantage of your tweet, other colleagues have expressed their own experiences: “How can it be that I have to agree with you after more than 33 in the operating room?” or “This is exactly how I lived my operating room internship rotation, I don’t want to imagine working in a place like this ever. There are assholes who are classist even when they need you.”

“Operating room nurses are not allowed to grow up”

Addressing his colleagues, he has also pointed out other negative elements of his former specialty: “I’m tired of eating brown if something is missing in the operating room, of trying to make the ‘check list’ and that nobody listens. Tired of the OR nurse role in general.”

However, he has wanted to keep the good side of what has been his vocation, since he studied a Master’s degree in Surgery, and it will be useful in this new stage: “I take with me a lot of knowledge that I can surely use in my training as resident. I love minor outpatient surgery what we can do Nursing”.

Lastly, he explained that his experience abroad as a professional has been very different from that lived in Spain: “I spent several years in England with a very good training. And in Spain not only are doors closed to us, but we are not allowed to grow as professionals. We are not given proper training.”