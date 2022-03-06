5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Robert Pattinson

batman is he week premiere.

Robert Pattinson’s performance as the mythical Dark Knight and Matt Reeves’ execution in directing, They have positioned the British as one of the favorite actors in the films of the Gotham City superhero.

Next, five things you probably didn’t know about the famous ‘Edward Cullen‘.

They cut him out of his first movie

Although he is now one of the most internationally recognized actors, the rise to fame was not easy. After landing his first performance in a Hollywood movie, Robert would be in for a big disappointment: His entire performance was cut in editing and he didn’t know about it until he went to the premiere of the film. The movie? Vanity Fair from 2004, starring Reese Witherspoon.

“Tom Sturridge and I had scenes together. It was our first job. We went to the premiere, we took it as a joke because we had no idea what we were doing. (…) We saw Tom’s scene and it was like ‘Yeah, he’s pretty cool.’ I stayed seated [esperando mi escena] and it was like… ‘Umm… really? Nobody told me that I had been eliminated”, revealed Pattinson for Vanity Fair in 2009.

The most handsome man in the world

It’s not Henry Cavill, or Brad Pitt… Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world and science proves it. According to him “Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi Standards”, the symmetry of the British face has more than 92% perfection, this, thanks to positioning of your eyes, lips, and nose, as well as the size of your chin and forehead.

The king of the Razzie Awards?

Robert Pattinson is probably from The actors with the most nominations for the Razzie Awardswhich represents the worst of cinema.

The British was nominated as “worst actor” on several occasions for his interpretation of ‘Edward Cullen‘in the tapes of’twilight‘. He was also nominated as ‘Worst Couple’ with Kristen Stewart for their performance in the same franchise, as well as “worst supporting actor” on one occasion.

talented musician

In addition to his acting skills, Robert Pattinson is part of the list of actors who have great skills in music. Before rising to fame I used to participate at open mic nights in his native England, and continues to make music to this day.

Of the British actors with the greatest fortune?

In 2013, Robert Pattinson ranked second in the ranking of “Britain’s Richest Celebrities Under 30”. Currently, his net worth is valued at $100 million, according to the latest report from Celebrity Networth.

pattinson cashed $25 million for the ‘Twilight’ moviesexcept for the last two, where his earnings almost doubled to 40 million per film.