5 Bryan Cranston Movies and TV Shows You Missed Because of Your Breaking Bad Obsession

Bryan Cranston has been internationally recognized for his performance as Walter White in “Breaking Bad”, however, the actor has an outstanding career as an actor in Hollywood and has participated in various internationally recognized and acclaimed productions, so today we bring you 5 of his best movies and series that we are sure you will love

1.- Malcolm in the middle

If you haven’t seen this 2000’s comedy yet, don’t hesitate to add it to your Amazon Prime playlist.

Related news

The story follows Malcolm, the middle brother of an average family in American suburbs. Malcolm, along with his brothers, explore adolescence, family problems, love interests and many other topics in a fun and refreshing way for viewers.

2.- Drive

Drive tells the story of a specialized car driver (Ryan Gosling, Half Nelson), who works as a stuntman during the day and drives cars that transport dangerous criminals at night. One day, a robbery gets out of control of the motorist, so he will become one of the targets of one of the most dangerous men in Los Angeles.

This unmissable film was directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and has been praised internationally for the great performances of Ryan Gosling and Bryan Craston.

3.- Your Honor

If thrillers are your thing, this film starring Bryan Cranston follows the story of the son of a well-respected New Orleans judge who is thrown into a manhunt that leads to major lies, deceit, and impossible decisions.

4.- The magnificent Ivan

If you are looking for a more child-friendly movie, we recommend “El Magnifico Iván”, an underrated Disney Plus gem that tells the story of a gorilla named Iván who is used to the city, since he does not remember the days when he he lived freely in the jungle. Iván lives in a shopping center with his companions: the elephant Stella and Bob, a stray dog ​​but with the help of his friends, they plan an epic escape from the captivity in which he lived most of his days. .

5.- Did it have to be him?

NedFleming (Bryan Cranston) is an overprotective father, whose printing company is going out of business thanks to competition from technology companies. During the holidays, he travels to California with his family to visit his daughter Stephanie (Zoey Deutch). There he will meet his biggest nightmare: Laird Mayhew (James Franco), a billionaire video game designer from Silicon Valley who is the boyfriend of his daughter.