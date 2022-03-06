17 Hidden Details In Christopher Nolan’s Batman Trilogy

With the premiere of ‘The Batman’ by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist, it is the right time to remember the great saga of Christian Bale.

Christopher Nolan has been the king of Batman cinematically speaking for the last ten years. His trilogy, consisting of batmanbegins (2005), The dark knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), has been praised by all fans. His Bat Man, played by Christian Bale, is the definitive version. Or, at least, it has been until Robert Pattinson arrived in batman. The new film of the Gotham hero is about to hit theaters and the throne seems disputed. For some, Matt Reeves has managed to dethrone Nolan. Others, however, are more cautious. While the debate continues to rage, we take the opportunity to look back and remember the famous Batman trilogy. The director hid many small references in his 458-minute franchise, both to comic book characters and saga villains, allies to come, real-life tragedies and tributes to the vigilante's 70-year life. We collect all of them in this list that will delight the most faithful followers. here they go 17 Hidden Details You'll Find In Christopher Nolan's Batman Trilogy.

Ra’s al-Ghul (‘Batman Begins’)

Ra’s al-Ghul, the name of Bruce Wayne’s enemy in batmanbeginsliterally means “demon head” in Arabic. However, in the first few minutes of the film, the character introduces himself to Bruce Wayne under the name Henri Ducard. This pseudonym refers to a Parisian detective and assassin who trained Batman in Detective Comics #599 in 1989.

Sewn with white thread (‘Batman Begins’)

Young Bruce Wayne seemed destined to don the Dark Knight’s armor from his earliest childhood, as the accounts suggest. small bat-shaped motifs embroidered on the sweater he wears as a boy.

Zsasz (“Batman Begins”)

Victor Zsasz, famous serial killer adept at the machete and enemy of the Dark Knight in the comics, sneakily appears at the beginning of batmanbegins, in the Arkham asylum. Looking a little closer, we can also notice several scars on his neck. It connects directly with one of his most despicable manias: getting a scar for each of his victims.

Cameo (‘Batman Begins’)

John Nolanuncle of Christopher Nolan and comedian by profession, he has appeared in various projects of his nephew. Among his credits are Following, Dunkerque, the series Person of Interest -from his other nephew and brother of the director, Jonathan Nolan-. He has also participated in Batman Begins, where he plays Douglas Fredericks, a member of the board of directors of Wayne Industries.

Ultrasound (‘Batman Begins’)

There are several hidden nods to Frank Miller’s comics in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. Among other details, we can observe this ultrasonic transmitter, which is hidden under the sole of the Black Knight. It is used to call bats to your rescue.

The Joker Card (‘Batman Begins’)

Closing out the first part of the Batman trilogy is a preview of what’s to come. In an unforgettable scene a letter with the figure of the Joker announced the presence of the famous Gotham villain. It’s evidence sent by a certain J. Kerr, was it sent by the Clown Prince of Crime himself?

Undercover (‘The Dark Knight’)

All the main villains of the trilogy reveal themselves to the viewers and the rest of Gotham’s neighbors posing as someone else.. It’s the thing with Ra’s Al Ghul in batmanbeginsThe Joker in The dark knight and then bane on the legend is reborn. Ra’s Al Ghul poses as one of his henchmen, the Joker wears a mask like all of his henchmen during the bank heist, and Bane makes the CIA believe that he was captured against his will.

The Joker’s Mask (‘The Dark Knight’)

Even the smallest details can have tributes. The mask that The Joker wore during the bank robbery is a Christopher Nolan tribute to the 1960s Batman series. In fact, it directly connects to the 1966 episode ‘Poker for a Joker’, where the Knight’s sworn enemy Dark briefly sported an identical mask.

July 18, 2008 (‘The Dark Knight’)

Nolan also knows how to refer to himself. As you may recall, the bank robbery perpetrated by The Joker is recorded by the building’s security cameras. Afterwards, Commissioner Gordon reviews the images, which have a very specific date: on July 18, 2008the film’s release date in the United States.

Cat and Mouse (bat) (‘The Dark Knight’)

When Lucius Fox presents his new suit to Bruce Wayne, he tells him that the armor in question “will hold up against cats”. It’s not confirmed, but should we consider this little joke a nod to Catwoman (aka Selina Kyle), who Batman would meet in the upcoming movie?

Joker Face (‘The Dark Knight’)

Coincidence or intention of the director? The bullet holes that can be seen in the windshield of the Joker seem to form a smile and two eyes, as if he wanted to remember the emblem of the character played by Heath Ledger.

One last Joker joke? (‘The legend is reborn’)

At the beginning of the film, when Bruce Wayne is analyzing the prints left by Selina Kyle, he finds the profile of a certain Nicolas Ondrejko. This name had already appeared in The dark knight, when The Joker signs a false article announcing that the mayor of Gotham is going to be assassinated. Did Batman’s worst enemy pull one last prank on him before he retired?

Killer Crocodile (‘The Legend Rises’)

Blake’s (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) allusion to the giant alligators that supposedly lurk in Gotham’s sewers is also a reference to a famous comic book villain: the fearsome Killer Croc. This character would appear years later in Suicide Squad (2016), played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Daggett (‘The Legend Rises’)

Daggett, the economic rival of Bruce Wayne played by Ben Mendelsohn in the legend is reborn it is named after Roland Daggett. In the DC universe, this character was responsible for creating the villainous Clayface.

R for Robin (‘The Legend Rises’)

The ‘R’ on the sign that stands out from the crowd during the football game uses the font from the Robin logo. Also, right next to it, we can read the slogan ‘Demolish the Monuments’ -‘Demolish the monuments’ in Spanish-. This is, first of all, a small tease by the Gotham fans against the Rapid City team, the Monuments, but also an important clue for the following events. As you may recall, Bane’s greatest endeavor is to destroy Gotham.