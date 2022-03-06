12 Oscar-Winning Actors Who Got Their Start on TV

The small screen was the home chosen by all of them to get started in the world of acting.



1.George Clooney

+ nominated up to six times, picked up his first Oscar in 2006for her role in Syriana, and would do the same with her second, this time for Best Film, for Argo, in 2013. Thanks, in part, to these awards, the actor has managed to position himself among the most prolific actors on the big screen. However, it was on the small screen where he began his journey as an interpreter. George Clooney can boast of having in his window two of the precious statuettes that almost every actor in the world of cinema dreams of. The actor, who has beenfor her role in Syriana, and would do the same with her second, this time for Best Film, for Argo,. Thanks, in part, to these awards, the actor has managed to position himself among the most prolific actors on the big screen. However, it was on the small screen where he began his journey as an interpreter. Of course, his name will always be linked to the mythical medical fiction ER -in which he worked from 1994 to 2000-; but before becoming one of the sexiest “doctors” on television, Clooney had already participated in numerous television productions. The first of them, curiously, was in the medical comedy E/R. In addition, the actor acted in The Facts of LifeMurder She Wrote, Roseanne and sistersamong other. Photo album

We have just welcomed the month of March and, before it ends, we will know who the winners of the 2022 Oscar Awards are. Just a few weeks ago we learned which films and different figures in the film industry would compete for the prestigious awards and It will be next Sunday, March 27 – the early hours of Sunday to Monday 28 here in Spain – when the long-awaited gala will be held.

Four Spaniards heading to the Oscars 2022: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Alberto Iglesias, among the nominees

Among the candidates, two Spanish actors, Penélope Cruz (parallel mothers) and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) -although the composer Alberto Iglesias is also nominated-, who face other big names among the list of nominees such as Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch or Denzel Washington, among others.

Receiving an Oscar or not does not define the career of an interpreter, but the truth is that it represents the greatest recognition that exists in the form of an award for the work of an actor. Throughout history we have seen how some have taken the statuette almost by surprise, even with some of his first roles, while, in others, it has cost them a good number of nominations without actually taking it home.

Among the list of actors and actresses that you will find below We present some cases of actors or actresses who did not start touching the sky with their fingers precisely, but who played many small roles on the small screen before succeeding (and taking the Oscar).