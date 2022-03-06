10 screen couples who can’t stand each other in real life

Movies give the impression that close friends or on-screen couples get along both on and off camera. However it is not always so. While some screen couples have such great chemistry that they end up dating off screen, like Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev in their respective roles as Damon and Elena in The Vampire Diariessome actors could not be in the same room with their partner on the screen.

It’s hard to wonder how an actor can portray a relationship with someone he despises. However, some viewers would never have guessed that these movie couples hate each other after seeing their love scenes in their movies.

10 The Dirty Dancing Couple Wasn’t A Bed Of Roses

Nobody puts Baby in a corner. Although Baby apparently put herself in the corner, based on Jennifer Grey’s alleged behavior on the set of Dirty Dancing. Gray and Patrick Swayze, who played her love interest and dance partner in the ’80s cult classic, had worked together on the 1984 film Red Dawn.

Gray wasn’t thrilled when she saw Swayze’s name on the casting list, and Swayze had similar feelings. “It got badhumor and forced us to do scenes over and over again. She seemed especially emotional, and sometimes she would burst into tears if someone criticized her.“, declared Swayze in his memoirs.

9 Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams didn’t get along at first in El Diario de Noa

It’s hard to imagine that the couple from one of the most watched movies on Valentine’s Day had so much drama that it brought Ryan Gosling to his breaking point. Gosling stars alongside Rachel McAdams as the iconic couple Noah and Allie in The noah’s diary by Nicholas Sparks .

“One day they did not get along on the set. And Ryan’s doing a scene with Rachel and he’s like, ‘Could you get her out of here and get another actress to read off-camera with me?’ I said that?’ He says, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I can’t get anything with this“director Nick Cassavetes told VH1. Although their tension did not last long considering that the couple dated from 2005 to 2007.

8 Claire Danes Turned Down Titanic Because Of Her Dislike Of DiCaprio

Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio play Romeo and Juliet, two feuding lovers, in the adaptation of Shakespeare’s film Romeo + Juliet from 1996, which changes the original time period to present-day Verona, Italy. However, Romeo and Juliet were not so at odds off the set.

Although Danes was five years younger than DiCaprio, her immaturity shocked her on the set, and his constant jokes offended her. Ella Danes later turned down a role to star in Titanics, because he couldn’t bear to act alongside DiCaprio again. She later revealed her complicated crush on DiCaprio during the filming of Romeo + Juliet.

7 Dustin Hoffman went too far in Kramer vs. Kramer

Both Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman shared negative opinions of each other during the filming of the 1979 legal drama Kramer against Kramer. Hoffman wanted the couple’s tumultuous on-screen relationship to appear realistic, so he slapped Streep without warning and even insulted her boyfriend, who had died two years earlier.

Hoffman also resented his attempts to rewrite the script. The feud between Hoffman and Streep has not gone away over the years, and rightfully so, considering the constant abuse and insults she received from him.

6 Sean Young Didn’t Get Along With Some People On The Set Of Blade Runner

Sean Young has a notorious reputation for his inability to get along with his co-stars and crew on set. Young blamed her disastrous acting career on director Ridley Scott and failed to be friends with her on-screen love interest. bladerunner Harrison Ford.

Young believes that her awkward love scene with Ford during the film was a result of her rejecting Scott. “He tried so hard early in the series to get me to go out with him, and I never did. I was like, nah. And then he started dating the actress who played Zhora, Joanna Cassidy, and I was relieved. And then we do this scene, and I think it was Ridley.” Young stated in an interview with DailyBeast.

5 Pierce Brosnan was upset about Teri Hatcher being late

Pierce Brosnan failed to hit it off with his James Bond co-star in the 1997 film The tomorrow Never Die. Brosnan was reportedly upset by Teri Hatcher’s inability to make it to the set on time. Hatcher played Paris Carver in the film and later revealed that she was pregnant during filming, and that her morning sickness caused her to be constantly late.

“II was very angry with her: she always made me wait for hours. I must admit that I did miss a few words that were not very nice.Brosnan told the Italian magazine Vanity Fair.

4 Debra Winger Thought Richard Gere Was Like A Brick Wall

Richard Gere plays a US Navy aviation officer candidate in the 1982 film An officer and a gentleman, alongside his on-screen love interest, Debra Winger. The film, which grossed a staggering $190 million on a $6 million budget, helped Louis Gossett Jr. win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, the first black man to do so.

Winger and Gere often drifted apart when they weren’t filming. Winger went so far as to compare Gere to a “brick wall co-star”, but later regretted the comment. However, Gere claims that she remembers what she said about him.

3 Luke Wilson Wasn’t Pro On The Set Of Vacancy

Luke Wilson and Kate Beckinsale star in the 2007 thriller vacancy in the role of David and Emily Fox, an on-screen couple who are already going through personal problems. Beckinsale became angry with Wilson during the course of filming due to her alleged rudeness to her, and his constant showing up on set hungover.

“Wilson doesn’t want anyone on set to be in his line of sight except the director, and that includes his lead Beckinsale. Wilson isrude and unpleasant with Kate“said an anonymous source on the set.

2 Reese Witherspoon denied the rumors about the tension between her and Vince Vaughn

four christmas stars Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn as Brad and Kate, a San Francisco-based couple who visit each of their four divorced parents for the holidays. Supposedly, Witherspoon and Vaughn’s personalities clashed considering her adherence to the script and his laid-back attitude in most situations.

“First of all, don’tI know where all that came from. You can’t just get along with people and work with them. There has to be some kind of drama, but no, we get along very well“, Witherspoon stated to deny rumors that she and Vaughn did not get along during production.

1 Angelina Jolie Thought Johnny Depp Should Have Cut His Hair

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp star in the 2010 romantic thriller The Tourist, as Elise Clifton-Ward and Frank Tupelo/Alexander Pearce, respectively. These two dominant names in the industry had separate relationships resulting from Hollywood productions, Depp with Winona Ryder and Jolie with Brad Pitt.

The couple may seem like they have tremendous chemistry on screen, but the pair couldn’t stand each other off-camera. Jolie believed that Depp was difficult to work with and that Depp should have cut his hair for the role. On the other hand, Depp believed that Jolie focused too much on her appearance. These two great stars have not appeared together in a production since then.