▷ Brock Lesnar’s rival revealed at Madison Square Garden’s WWE Live » TurnHeelWrestling

The rival with which Brock Lesnar defended the WWE Championship at Madison Square Garden was revealed.

A few weeks ago, Paul Heyman announced that Brock Lesnar should defend the WWE Championship at the Live Show that the company will hold at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 5. His opponent was not revealed until today that the event was held and it was none other than Austin Theory.

Paul Heyman introduced Austin Theory to face Brock Lesnar with the WWE Championship on the line in the main event of the Madison Square Garden Live Show. The fight lasted a couple of minutes and ‘The Beast’ won the victory after connecting an F5. After the match, Roman Reigns made an appearance to attack Lesnar.

After successfully retaining the WWE Championship, the next thing for Brock Lesnar will be to expose the title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, in a fight where the Universal Championship will also be at stake.

