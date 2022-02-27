You will not believe it. Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t have just any pet.

Often, through social networks, users find out what the pets of celebrities are like. Most of them present and exhibit them whenever they can and, on numerous occasions, include them in their projects. In any case, not everyone opts for common species. And it is that they have strange and exotic inclinations, as is the case with Leonardo DiCaprio. If there was a competition of who has the most unique pet, he would have a big advantage.

Everyone knows that Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the great declared defenders of nature. That he has tried to fight climate change in various ways. Joining campaigns and organizations to raise awareness, creating documentaries and more. So some are not surprised, or maybe yes, that the animal that lives in his house is one of the most fascinating in the world. It was in 2010 that the actor acquired a sulcata tortoise that was 10 years old. Allegedly, it cost him 305 euros, and he did it at an animal conference in California.





The most curious thing is that these animals have a life expectancy of up to 80 years. In addition to that, they can measure up to 1 meter in length and weigh between 80 and 100 kg. That is, it is one of the largest existing reptiles. They arise in the south of the Sahara, from Senegal to eastern Sudan. So its environment is arid, with sandy soils and little rain. That is why it goes into the depths of the ground, where it shelters from high temperatures and cold at night. Currently, they are not in danger of extinction, but they require adequate conditions and care so that they do not die. What else is known about their pets?

The day Leonardo DiCaprio saved his dogs

Apart from the large sulcata tortoise, the interpreter of Jordan Belfort in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ also has three canines. Recently, on ‘Entertainment Weekly’s Around the Table’, an opportunity arose to comment on an incredible event. It all happened during the recording of the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, when she dove into icy waters to rescue her two Huskys named Jack and Jill. What he said was, “Basically, they both fell into a frozen lake.” After that, he confessed that he didn’t understand why they jumped into a frozen lake.

At the time the Oscar winner explained, Jennifer Lawrence (who also participates in the film) completed the story. “One of the dogs fell off and (DiCaprio) jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog,” he said. Not satisfied with this, the actress recounts: “As soon as she pushed one dog out of the lake, the other jumped.” The American added: “Well, the other one started licking the one who was drowning, and then we were all in the frozen lake together.” And since his furry friends are used to California, they had no idea that the lake would be frozen. According to those who witnessed the scene, her puppies are very restless.

Leonardo DiCaprio, in addition to leaning towards the conservation of the planet, also has a great affection for animals.