you take it for only 211 euros

You can buy Xiaomi smart TV for only 211 euros, you will find very few offers like this. It comes with a design in which there are hardly any frames, a 32-inch screen and Android TVwhich will allow you to download the best applications.

Netflix, HBO, Disney+, YouTube, Spotify and many others, always available on your TV. In addition, the operating system that Google has developed for televisions works really well, it moves fast, fluid and has nothing to do with what other manufacturers offer.

Take the Xiaomi smart TV at the best price

The Chinese device incorporates a 32-inch HD LCD panel that occupies almost its entire front, the frames are small and give it a modern aesthetic. It also has a Dolby audio systemdual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 and stereo speakers, you won’t miss a thing.

It is not too big, but therein lies another of its virtues. Its size makes it perfect for a room, or to play the console. Also, if you don’t have too much space you can place it on the wall and it will be very modern, like a smart frame with which to interact.

The operating system that gives it intelligence is Android TV 9.0, software created by Google. There are plenty of cheap TVs that claim to be “smart,” but some of the smart TV systems developed by other firms have a lot to envy Android. With the Xiaomi TV you get a fast and reliable operating system.

Xiaomi smart TV is a very good buy for just over 200 euros. You will not regret it, you will enjoy a good panel and an operating system that moves fast and fluid. The offer will only be available for a limited time, don’t think about it too much.

