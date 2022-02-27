World Cup 2022: Poland refuses to play the playoff against Russia and Lewandowski supports it

Poland refuses to play with Russia in the playoff heading to World. The Polish Football Federation had shown his reluctance to play the match on March 24 in Moscow, but now the Poles go a step further and directly refuse to play the game against the Russians.

“No more words, it’s time to act! Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression towards Ukraine, the Polish team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia. This is the only right decision. We are in talks with the Czech and Swedish federations and to present a common position to FIFA “, he has pointed out on his twitter account the president of the Polish federation, Cezary Kulesza.

Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression towards Ukraine, the Polish team has no intention of playing the play-off match against Russia. Cezary Kulesza. President of the Polish Football Federation.

The proposal has been seconded by the great Polish star, RRobert Lewandowski. The Bayern striker has joined his president’s message on twitter: “It’s the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a game against Russia in a situation where they maintain armed aggression in Ukraine. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we cannot pretend that nothing is happening“.

Szczesny’s refusal

Wojciech SzczesnyJuventus goalkeeper, has also shown his refusal to play. “My wife was born in Ukraine, in my son’s veins there is Ukrainian bloodpart of our family is still in Ukraine, many of my employees are Ukrainian and they are all great people. Seeing the suffering on their faces and the fear for their country makes me understand that I cannot stand still. and pretend that nothing has happened,” he says on his Instagram account.

“The moment Putin decided to invade Ukraine, declared war not only on Ukraine, but also on all the values ​​that Europe stands for. Freedom, independence, but above all peace,” she continues.

I refuse to play against players who choose to represent the values ​​and principles of Russia Szczesny

“On March 26 we have to play against Russia in a playoff game for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And though my heart breaks as I write this, my conscience won’t let me play. Representing your country is the greatest honor in a footballer’s career, but it is still a choice. I refuse to play against players who choose to represent the values ​​and principles of Russia. I refuse to stand on the field in the colors of my country and listen to the Russian national anthem. I refuse to participate in a sport that legitimizes the actions of the Russian government.”Explain.

My heart breaks as I write this, my conscience won’t let me play Szczesny

“I know my shock may only be symbolic, but I ask FIFA and UEFA to take action and hold the Russian Federation accountable for their actions.”ends.

UEFA proposes neutral field

“The Executive Committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams in UEFA competitions should play their home games in neutral venues until further notice”. This was the last communication from UEFA regarding the World Cup playoffs and international competitions. Now, after Poland’s refusal to play against the Russians and waiting to see what the Swedes and Czechs do, the scenario has changed radically.

