Within hours of reaching No. 1, Medvedev already knows he is leaving

Daniil Medvedev’s joy at stripping Novak Djokovic of the top of the ATP ranking will not last long. After his defeat in the semifinal of the ATP 500 in Acapulco against Rafael Nadal with a double 6-3, the Russian will return to second place in the world ranking as of March 14.

On those dates in 2021, he became champion in the Marseille tournament (250) against the Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, so this season he had to defend that number of points. Falling before the fierce He could not achieve his goal and will return the place to the Serb.

In order for the Russian to recover that first place that he so desired, he must reach at least the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters 1000, tournament to be played from March 7. It should be remembered that in the previous edition that took place in October, he reached the fourth round where he lost to Grigor Dimitrov. At the same time, The Serbian must not participate in the North American contest for this to become effective.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, a special greeting. EFE

Until then, Novak Djokovic will return to the position where he spent 361 weeks in order to add to that historical mark as the player with the longest time at the top of the world rankings.