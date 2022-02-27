Who could be in the cast of the sequel?

Ready to return to Arrakis, fans of dunes? Us too, but before Dunes: Part 2 can get off the ground, director Denis Villeneuve will have to cast a handful of key roles. fans of dunes they are dying to know who will be involved in the sequel, but since the project was greenlit last October, the official news about it has been as dry as Arrakis itself.

However, while the hive of dunes look forward to any information, the rumor mill is working overtime. Harry Styles? Robert Pattinson? Florence Pugh? We break down the rumors and bet on who thinks he has what it takes to be a part of the sequel. Dream casting can be a treacherous thing, especially when your horse in the race doesn’t make it to the finish line, but don’t be afraid to bond with your favorites. After all, fear is what kills the mind.

Here are our bets on the possible distribution of Dune: Part Two.

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

We have already speculated on this distribution, but it remains the axis of Dunes: Part 2. Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is the sadistic and conniving nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, as well as the rival of Paul Atreides. Treacherous and ambitious, Feyd is eager to inherit his uncle’s title, but the Baron has bigger plans, intending to install his nephew on the throne as Emperor. As eventual leaders of feuding noble houses, Feyd and Paul become bitter rivals, headed for a fateful collision. Feyd must be played by an actor who can take on Timothée Chalamet and who can convincingly portray a villain so fearsome that he credibly stands between Paul and the ultimate power.

Gossip blog DeuxMoi made a splash when it recently shared an article claiming that Harry Styles, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson are all vying for the same role in Dunes: Part 2, presumably Feyd. Of them all, only Pattinson can channel the manic malice the role requires (plus, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s played a sociopath who delights in bullying Chalamet). Rumors have also swirled around Barry Keoghan, the star of Eternalswhich fueled the fire with a cryptic tweet after the announcement of Dunes: Part 2. We bet on Pattinson or Keoghan, who have what it takes to play a murderous and deranged maniac. Sorry for Holland and Styles, the nice guys are not welcome here.

princess irulan

On dunes, by Frank Herbert, we meet Princess Irulan through Paul’s eyes: “Paul’s attention was drawn at last to a tall, fair-haired, green-eyed woman with a face of patrician beauty, classic in its sharpness, untouched by tears, completely undefeated”. A political marriage to the Emperor’s daughter allows Paul to secure his position as ruler of the Known Universe, though he saves his love for Chani, his Fremen concubine from him. Princess Irulan’s proximity to Paul makes her something of a historian; each chapter of the novel begins with an epigraph from her scholarship on Paul’s life. Although Villeneuve dispensed with this structure in the first film, Irulan’s writings may return in the sequel.

Rumors swirl around Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy embodying the physique Herbert describes. Having said that, Dunes: Part 2 you don’t have to stick to the physical descriptions in the novel; the change of gender and race in the first part shows that Villeneuve is willing to think differently. A reunion of Pugh and Chalamet with little women would be welcome, but if the choice is between Pugh and Taylor-Joy, we vote for the latter, whose flair for elegance is exactly what the role calls for.

Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV

The machinations of the Emperor are what set in motion the action of dunes– It is his jealousy of Duke Leto Atreides and his nefarious conspiracy with House Harkonnen that sets Paul Atreides on the path of destiny. There is no rumor about the main candidate, only fan casting rumors; the most frequent names are Mads Mikkelsen, Michael Fassbender and Benicio del Toro. The role calls for someone who can play a cunning and proud man, destined for a dire downfall. In our opinion, it looks like a job for Mikkelsen.

Alia Atreides

On dunes we see little Alia Atreides: Part One cradled in Lady Jessica’s arms during one of Paul’s prophetic visions, but Part Two will undoubtedly have a larger role for Paul’s little sister. Due to her exposure to her Water of Life while in the womb, Alia is born a full-fledged Reverend Mother, making her a psychically gifted adult in a child’s body. Casting a girl is a tall order, so we’ll wait and see what happens, as long as it’s not Chris Pratt.

