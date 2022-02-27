Where to watch the Oscar-nominated movies in streaming

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, the 94th ceremony of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awardsbetter known as the Oscar awards.

As this important date arrives for the film industry and for all the people who are nominated on this occasion, there are several weeks ahead in which you can catch up on seeing several of the films that appear on the long list of 24 categories. One of the easiest ways to do it is through the different streaming services that are currently on the market, and which are the most popular at the moment.

That is why, below, you will have in detail where to watch the vast majority of these movies in the comfort of your home, at the time and moment that you feel most comfortable with.

The Power of the Dog

Platform: Netflix

Nominations (12): Best film; Best Direction (Jane Campion); Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch); Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons); Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst); Best Adapted Screenplay; Best photography; Best Film Editing; Best Original Music; better sound; and Best Production Design

According to the critic Juanma Fernandez Pariswith a subtle and devastating temper, the director Jane Campion uses the classic canvas of a western to create a drama where the patriarchy manages to victimize all of its central characters. As impressive as the nuances of the interpretations of Kirsten Dunst and benedict cumberbachthe film and the turn of its last section work because of the way in which the director manages to convert the innocence of Kodi Smit-McPheeas a young man whose masculinity is constantly attacked, in a lethal weapon.

Nightmare Alley

Platforms: HBOMax and Hulu

Nominations (4): Best film; Best cinematography; Best Costume Design; and Best Production Design

William of the Bull throws himself fully into the conventions of “film noir”, with Bradley Cooper as his antihero and Cate Blanchett extracting the juice from the archetype of the “femme fatale”. The result is the film with the most oppressive atmosphere of the year, which further heightens the impact of the Mexican filmmaker’s hypnotic visuals, according to Fernández París.

Don’t Look Up

Platform: Netflix

Nominations (4): Best film; Best Editing; Best Original Soundtrack; and Best Original Screenplay

Leonardo Dicaprio leads an all-star cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and meryl streep in a black comedy about the end of the world. Directed and co-written by Adam McKay, whose credits include “Vice” and “The Big Short,” this climate change allegory casts DiCaprio and Lawrence as a pair of scientists who discover a massive comet headed for Earth. The problem is that no one seems to care.

CODA

Platform: AppleTV+

Nominations (3): Best film; Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur); and Best Adapted Screenplay

As a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music by wanting to go to Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents. Troy Kotsur he became the first deaf man to be nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor.

Being the Ricardos

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Nominations (3): Best actor (Javier Bardem); Best Actress (Nicole Kidman); and Best Supporting Actor (JK Simmons)

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively, in “Being the Ricardos” by Aaron Sorkins, a smart and funny portrayal of show business that takes the audience behind the scenes of a complicated relationship in a particularly tense week of the series “I Love Lucy”. None of the actors resemble the idols they portray, and the filmmakers took some flak for casting Bardem, who is Spanish, as a Cuban-American. However, they capture the spirit of the characters and their fascinating contradictions.

tick, tick…BOOM!

Platform: Netflix

Nominations (2): Best Actor (Andrew Garfield) and Best Editing

The playwright of Puerto Rican descent, Lin-Manuel Mirandamakes his Hollywood feature directorial debut with this adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of “Rent”. The film follows Jon (Andrew Garfield), a young stage composer who works as a waiter in a New York City restaurant in 1990, while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.

The Lost Daughter

Platform: Netflix

Nominations (3): Best Actress (Olivia Colman); Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley); and Best Adapted Screenplay

As Fernández París explained, this feature film effectively builds a complex drama around the wonderful performance of Olivia Coleman (“The Crown” and “The Favourite”). The endlessly talented British actress plays a literature teacher who goes in search of relaxation and rest during her vacation in Greece and is unexpectedly forced to confront traumas from her past.

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Platform: AppleTV+

Nominations (3): Best Actor (Denzel Washington); Best Cinematography; and Best Production Design

With masterful performances by actors like Denzel Washington and Frances McDormandthis story based on the novel by William Shakespearefeatures a Scottish lord who is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next king of Scotland, while receiving the support of his ambitious wife who encourages him in his plans to seize power.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Platform: hbo max

Nominations (2): Best Actress (Jessica Chastain); Best hair and makeup

This film is a dramatization of the life of “televangelist” Jim Baker (Andrew Garfield) and his wife Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) and how their religious fervor gave way to a web of lies and corruption that made them recurring caricatures in the yellow press of the 1980s and 1990s.

cruel

Platform: Disney+

Nominations (2): Best Costume Design; and Best Makeup and Hairstyling

This movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the version with actors with Glenn Close of 1996). Instead, this is an original, part punk story, set in 1970s London, about a girl who has dreams of designing haute couture and is given an opportunity by a somewhat sadistic baroness played by emma thompson.

spencer

Platform: Hulu

Nomination: Best Actress (Kristen Stewart)

During her Christmas vacation with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer (Kristen Stewart) decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles while battling mental health issues. Stewart’s performance has earned him praise around the world.

Charm

Platform: Disney+

Nominations (3): Best animated film; Best Original Soundtrack; and Best Original Song “Dos Oruguitas”, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Miranda, the tireless creator of “Hamilton”composed eight original songs for the animated film of Disney, “Encanto”, about a magical Colombian family and their only daughter without superpowers. AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that “’Charm’ is a film about the pressure of living up to high expectations and the fear of revealing imperfections. It’s about outcasts and misfits on sight.”

Luca

Platform: Disney+

Nomination: best animated film

According to Fernández París, each frame of this film is a beautiful expressionist painting saturated with color and with a magic that invites the viewer to want to exist permanently in this universe that shows a small town on the southern coast of Italy that has as part of its folklore legends of strange creatures from the depths of the ocean.

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Platform: Netflix

Nomination: best animated film

This wonderful animated offering is overloaded with creativity. With great success and an agile modern language, this production manages to be an ode to family union while satirizing and paying tribute to the most abused conventions of Hollywood commercial films, said Fernández París.

Raya and the Lost Dragon

Platform: Disney+

Nomination: best animated film

This Disney production, the third nominee in the animated film category, tells the story of a warrior named Raya, who is determined to find the last dragon in a kingdom known as Kumandra. This is a land inhabited by an ancient civilization.

flee

Platform: Hulu

Nominations: Best animated film; Best Documentary; and Best Foreign Film (Denmark)

This piece tells the extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, who is about to get married and who forces him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. this movie of Jonas Poher Rasmussen It has the peculiarity that it is in the documentary category at the same time as the animated film.

Attica

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Nomination: best documentary

This documentary by the director Stanley Nelsonprovides a disconcertingly vivid immersion into the uprising of the inmates of New York’s Attica Jail in 1971. This work sheds new light on the enduring violence and racism within the United States prison system and highlights the need urgent reforms 50 years later.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Platform: Hulu

Nomination: best documentary

This is a documentary that presents for the first time ever, in full color, what was the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that celebrated African-American music and culture and promoted black pride and unity. This work was directed and produced by the talented musician and singer questlove.

This is the hand of God (The Hand of God)

Platform: Netflix

Nomination: Best Foreign Film (Italy)

In 1980s Naples, young Fabietto pursues his love of soccer when a family tragedy strikes, shaping his uncertain but promising future as a filmmaker.