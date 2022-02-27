When will the conjunction of the Moon, Mars and Venus be seen in Mexico?

MEXICO CITY.- The sky is about to give us an astronomical phenomenon that happens infrequently and only a few lucky people can see it in the front row. It is about the conjunction that the Moon, Mars and Venus will have, a show that is a few hours away from happening and that will be visible for a couple of days in some parts of the world, including Mexico!

If you are a fan of space and planets, you cannot miss the opportunity to appreciate this conjunction. In Destinations we tell you when and how this approach between the Moon, Venus and Mars will be seen.

The conjunction of the Moon with Venus and Mars, a unique event

The first thing to explain is that the various types of approach between planets, stars and other satellites are known as conjunctions.

According to an article published by the Institute of Astronomy, in Ensenada, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the optical illusion that the planets move at barely perceptible speeds is due to the fact that they rotate on their orbits. This is why there are times when it seems that they approach each other, positioning themselves at relatively short distances and giving rise to the phenomenon of conjunction.

These movements can occur between two or more planets, between planets and the Moon, between planets and the Sun or between the Sun and the Moon.

When will be the conjunction between Mars, Venus and the Moon in 2022

Astronomical and scientific institutions dedicated to studying the behavior of space can predict when a conjunction between different planets will take place. It is worth mentioning that some of these are a little more common and give rise to shows already known as the New Moon, which occurs when there is an approach between the Sun and the Moon, mentions the Astrosen UNAM.

The conjunction between Mars, Venus and the Moon begins today, in the first minutes at dawn, when the satellite is positioned next to these two planets. Consequently, Mars and Venus acquire an intense hue that makes them noticeable in the sky, while the Moon has a greater brightness. But wait, this does not end here.

Although there is no exact time to see this phenomenon, considering the time zone of Mexico, it is easier to admire this approach between 6:30 am and 7:30 am, that is, just in the middle of dawn, at 6:58 a.m. today, Saturday.

The specialized site Earth Sky indicates that for the morning of Sunday, February 27, the Moon will enter its “waxing crescent” phase, forming a kind of diagonal line together with the other celestial bodies shortly before sunrise. Meanwhile, for Monday, February 28, the planets will continue in conjunction, joining the Saturn show, although depending on where you are, the latter could be difficult to locate.

Recommendations to see a conjunction between planets

Unfortunately, not all astronomical conjunctions and spectacles can be seen without the help of specialized equipment. The good news is that this approach between the Moon, Mars and Venus will be visible in much of the northern hemisphere, so you will not need a telescope or other tools, however, if you have one within reach, it could be in your favor. Otherwise, all you have to do is locate a site with a clear sky, where there are no trees, cables or other objects that interfere.

Also keep in mind that the earlier it is, the sharper this conjunction will be, so if you don’t want to miss the opportunity to see first-hand how Venus, Mars and the Moon are approaching, you’ll have to get up early to admire the sky in its splendor.

If you are interested in knowing what other celestial events will take place throughout this year, you can download applications dedicated to reporting the behavior of space. Similarly, the pages and profiles of astronomy institutes, such as the one at UNAM, are an ideal option to find out when they will happen near you so that you can be a spectator from a distance.

