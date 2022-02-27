WhatsApp will allow you to join calls through links

WhatsApp is working on a feature to join calls using linksthat is, having a simple link, the person who receives it could participate in a WhatsApp video call without the need for that person to be a contact.

For some time now, a user can enter a video call even if it is started, the same thing happening if it is a call or video calls with only 2 people, through the “join” button, as long as you are one of the participants.

But in that case you would have to enter WhatsApp to see the possibility of joining or having someone add you as a participant of that video call so that you could see that option. Precisely, with the links to calls and video calls, we want to facilitate this task.

Reactions arrive on WhatsApp: how to activate them

According to WABetaInfo, the option to join calls and video calls using a link will allow anyone to join the conversationstill not even being our contact, so anyone who has the link could participate.

It would be enough to enter the chat tab and a new option called “new call link”from where you would create that link that you could send to the person you wanted, so it doesn’t matter if they are on your agenda or not.

It is an option that has been seen in WhatsApp beta 2.22.6.5 for Androidso it is still a testing phase, it is a matter of time before this functionality can begin to reach all users, including those who use WhatsApp on an iPhone because it will surely end up arriving.

Probably, also WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop end up having this noveltybut it is only a matter of waiting for this and other WhatsApp news to arrive in the coming weeks and months of this year.

What is clear is that the links to join video calls or WhatsApp calls It will be a useful functionality that will make it easier for anyone to participate in it without having to be a contact, a functionality in beta phase that will arrive soon.

Is WhatsApp going to have advertising in the app?