What is the latest version of the app?

This 2022 has brought very good surprises for WhatsApp Plus users, since two new updates have been released so far this year. Recently the version APK 19.10.0 is already available.

Despite the fact that, previously, the WhatsApp mod did not release new updates as often as the original Meta platform does, in recent times the APK has surprised a lot by updating the app more constantly.

As with previous versions, 19.10.0 has corrected the errors of the previous version (19.00.00), and also brings a new feature that seeks to improve the Internet user experience when using it.

Although, at once we tell you that the new enabling of the “Plus” version of WhatsApp is not a “big deal” in terms of functionality, since the only thing it gives you is new privacy and security alternatives within the settings section.

Remember that the 19.00.00 update, in addition to correcting errors from other versions, also brought two new functions that were very interesting. One of them is to be able to see the photos and videos programmed for a single view as many times as you want, which is one of the new tools implemented by WhatsApp.

In addition, it also enabled the “24 hours” mode, that is, the possibility of appearing “online” all the time in front of your contacts without actually being online, which undoubtedly helps to increase your privacy.

Despite all the attractiveness that WhatsApp Plus brings with it, remember that deep down it is nothing more than an AKP of the original messaging platformwhich could bring you problems.

One of the biggest drawbacks is that you have to go to unauthorized web portals to download the app mod, since it is not available in the different electronic stores of the operating systems, so you will be risking downloading malware on your smartphone; a cyber problem that no one wants to deal with.