West Side Story: Guillermo del Toro and Spielberg fans celebrate the film’s cinematography

Love without barriers – 100%, by Steven Spielberg, will arrive very soon on the small screen, after having passed through theaters with more sorrow than glory, since it had a lower than expected box office receipts. However, with its upcoming streaming on HBO Max, several Twitter users began talking about its excellent cinematography, and while it’s unclear who started the conversation, Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro dedicated a lengthy thread to talk about the film. Spielberg’s mastery and a sustained shot in which “the camera dances”.

You may also like: Love Without Barriers, by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, what did critics say about this classic?

The film is a remake of the 1961 film of the same name, which in turn is based on the Broadway musical “West Side Story” by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, loosely inspired by the play “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare. The 2021 version was directed by steven spielberg and had a script by Tony Kushner, in the main roles he had Ansel Elgort as Tony; Rachel Zegler as Maria; Ariana DeBose as Anita; David Alvarez as Bernardo; and Mike Faist as Riff, among others.

Doing remakes at this time is often frowned upon, but being a remake rather than a remake, and with a filmmaker as experienced as Spielberg, it was obvious that we would find something valuable in the production. Musicals are no longer as popular as they were decades ago, but these types of films, which occasionally manage to offer the public something very striking, are the hope that the genre lives on.

Here is what he wrote William of the Bull about your favorite scene Love without barriers and below some of the comments from Twitter users (via Comic Book):

Also read: REVIEW | Love Without Barriers: A Spielberg Popcorn Story

Extremely difficult to execute. Pure, masterful clockwork precision and far more complex than ‘stitched’ shots or steadicam-to-crane ‘relay’ shots. Confusing, virtuoso, but one of many, many shots that make the camera ‘dance’ with each musical number. There are some shots of dance numbers that are extremely (if not impossible) to crack and nearly all of them require brain-surgery levels of precision. I was moved by the purity of his audiovisual pictorial strokes-

There are some of the dance number shots that are extremely (if not impossible) to decipher and almost all of them require brain-surgery levels of precision. I was elated from the purity of his audiovisual painting strokes- — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 26, 2022

If you’re trying to really break down the tools and how he uses them, you should do it in a second or third view. You feel like Salieri taking dictation from Mozart’s Requiem: ‘Wait, wait, you’re going too fast!’ And I mean really break it down. Not theoretically: techno crane, dolly, jib, steadicam, lensing, etc, etc, the things we do every day to make the day. Place clues, take focal measurements: move the actors, move the camera. I mean, the technique is just excellent.

And I mean really breaking it down. Not theoretically: techno crane, dolly, jib, steadicam, lensing etc, etc the stuff we do everyday to make the day. Lay tracks, take focal measures- move the actors, move the camera. I mean- the technique is just superb. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 26, 2022

When I think of musicals, then Berkeley with its precision and almost military cuts, Donen and Kelly flying, Minelli and, for me, this, this is different. I mean, I don’t know how to say it, except to say that the damn camera is dancing! This is the reason why cinema is not written in a theme, a story or a character, but in pictorial and symphonic terms. Discussing a film purely on its dramaturgy is like describing a Van Gogh as ‘A painting with a bouquet of flowers’.

This is the reason why cinema is written not in theme, story or character but in painterly, symphonic terms. Discussing a film purely on its dramaturgy is like describing a Van Gogh as “A painting with a bunch of flowers” — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 26, 2022

Amazing and also amazing because unlike a lot of flashy long shots like this one, you’re never anxious about the cut because it gets overwhelming. Spielberg is such a master that he can a) get this shot and b) know exactly how long the eye can take.

Unbelievable and also astonishing because unlike many showy long shots like this you’re never anxious for the cut because it’s getting overwhelming. Spielberg is such a master that he can a) get this shot and b) know exactly how much the eye can handle. https://t.co/Sq0g0m5uXT — Rachel Shukert (@RachelShukert) February 26, 2022

In addition to the technical mastery AND the choreography, check out how much character and storytelling Steven Spielberg puts in here!

Aside from the technical mastery AND the choreography, look at how much character and storytelling Steven Spielberg packs in here! https://t.co/Wq7zPLM8cR — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 26, 2022

I saw some people asking for it, so here’s the puddle shot of Steven Spielberg’s WEST SIDE STORY:

I saw some people asking for it so here’s the puddle shot from Steven Spielberg’s WEST SIDE STORY: pic.twitter.com/pHssxx9w5J — Maaz M. (@gazingdarkness) February 26, 2022

#OscarsCheerMoment The ‘America’ scene in Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’. Ariana DeBose, the colorful costumes, the cinematography and the spectacular choreography made me smile when I saw her on the big screen.

#OscarsCheerMoment The “America” ​​scene in Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Ariana DeBose, the colorful costumes, cinematography and spectacular choreography put a smile on my face seeing it on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/x3fZSlyjA0 — Max Hechtman (@Max_MHVP) February 20, 2022

This shot of WEST SIDE STORY is fucking crazy.

This shot from WEST SIDE STORY is fucking insane. pic.twitter.com/krmqHHklRr — Shane Anderson 🏳️‍🌈 (@ShaneM_Anderson) February 26, 2022

Don’t leave without reading: Steven Spielberg’s Most Memorable Characters