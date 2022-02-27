West Side Story: Guillermo del Toro and Spielberg fans celebrate the film’s cinematography

Love without barriers – 100%, by Steven Spielberg, will arrive very soon on the small screen, after having passed through theaters with more sorrow than glory, since it had a lower than expected box office receipts. However, with its upcoming streaming on HBO Max, several Twitter users began talking about its excellent cinematography, and while it’s unclear who started the conversation, Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro dedicated a lengthy thread to talk about the film. Spielberg’s mastery and a sustained shot in which “the camera dances”.

The film is a remake of the 1961 film of the same name, which in turn is based on the Broadway musical “West Side Story” by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, loosely inspired by the play “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare. The 2021 version was directed by steven spielberg and had a script by Tony Kushner, in the main roles he had Ansel Elgort as Tony; Rachel Zegler as Maria; Ariana DeBose as Anita; David Alvarez as Bernardo; and Mike Faist as Riff, among others.

Doing remakes at this time is often frowned upon, but being a remake rather than a remake, and with a filmmaker as experienced as Spielberg, it was obvious that we would find something valuable in the production. Musicals are no longer as popular as they were decades ago, but these types of films, which occasionally manage to offer the public something very striking, are the hope that the genre lives on.

Here is what he wrote William of the Bull about your favorite scene Love without barriers and below some of the comments from Twitter users (via Comic Book):

Extremely difficult to execute. Pure, masterful clockwork precision and far more complex than ‘stitched’ shots or steadicam-to-crane ‘relay’ shots. Confusing, virtuoso, but one of many, many shots that make the camera ‘dance’ with each musical number. There are some shots of dance numbers that are extremely (if not impossible) to crack and nearly all of them require brain-surgery levels of precision. I was moved by the purity of his audiovisual pictorial strokes-

If you’re trying to really break down the tools and how he uses them, you should do it in a second or third view. You feel like Salieri taking dictation from Mozart’s Requiem: ‘Wait, wait, you’re going too fast!’ And I mean really break it down. Not theoretically: techno crane, dolly, jib, steadicam, lensing, etc, etc, the things we do every day to make the day. Place clues, take focal measurements: move the actors, move the camera. I mean, the technique is just excellent.

When I think of musicals, then Berkeley with its precision and almost military cuts, Donen and Kelly flying, Minelli and, for me, this, this is different. I mean, I don’t know how to say it, except to say that the damn camera is dancing! This is the reason why cinema is not written in a theme, a story or a character, but in pictorial and symphonic terms. Discussing a film purely on its dramaturgy is like describing a Van Gogh as ‘A painting with a bouquet of flowers’.

Amazing and also amazing because unlike a lot of flashy long shots like this one, you’re never anxious about the cut because it gets overwhelming. Spielberg is such a master that he can a) get this shot and b) know exactly how long the eye can take.

In addition to the technical mastery AND the choreography, check out how much character and storytelling Steven Spielberg puts in here!

I saw some people asking for it, so here’s the puddle shot of Steven Spielberg’s WEST SIDE STORY:

#OscarsCheerMoment The ‘America’ scene in Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’. Ariana DeBose, the colorful costumes, the cinematography and the spectacular choreography made me smile when I saw her on the big screen.

This shot of WEST SIDE STORY is fucking crazy.

